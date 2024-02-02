Caitlin Clark Watch Caitlin Clark in action on TikTok with a special ISO cam view during Saturday's game Updated Feb. 2, 2024 3:58 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

It's no secret that Iowa superstar Caitlin Clark is the player to watch right now, and FOX Sports is giving college basketball fans a new way to do just that.

On Saturday, the No. 3 Hawkeyes will take on Maryland at 8 p.m. ET (on FOX Sports and the FOX Sports App), and fans on TikTok will be able to stream an exclusive ISO view of Clark in action on the court, as she steps closer to becoming the all-time scorer in women's college basketball.

The separate camera for TikTok (which you can find at @CBBonFOX) will focus solely on Clark throughout the game when she is on offense, giving viewers an up-close and personal view of every logo-hitting 3, killer cross-over, and dime-dropping, fist-pumping moment. The cam will stream game action when Clark is on defense or the bench.

This will mark the first time FOX Sports has streamed live game content on TikTok.

ADVERTISEMENT

Clark (3,424 career points) needs just 104 points to pass former Washington star Kelsey Plum for the all-time scoring record (3,527).

On Jan. 31, Clark reached No. 2 in a victory at Northwestern , dropping 35 points to pass Jackie Stiles and Kelsey Mitchell — which also made her the career scoring leader in the Big Ten.

Recap Clark's journey up the all-time scorer's list here.

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience Women's College Basketball Caitlin Clark Iowa Hawkeyes

share