Caitlin Clark
Watch Caitlin Clark in action on TikTok with a special ISO cam view during Saturday's game
Caitlin Clark

Watch Caitlin Clark in action on TikTok with a special ISO cam view during Saturday's game

Updated Feb. 2, 2024 3:58 p.m. ET

It's no secret that Iowa superstar Caitlin Clark is the player to watch right now, and FOX Sports is giving college basketball fans a new way to do just that.

On Saturday, the No. 3 Hawkeyes will take on Maryland at 8 p.m. ET (on FOX Sports and the FOX Sports App), and fans on TikTok will be able to stream an exclusive ISO view of Clark in action on the court, as she steps closer to becoming the all-time scorer in women's college basketball. 

The separate camera for TikTok (which you can find at @CBBonFOX) will focus solely on Clark throughout the game when she is on offense, giving viewers an up-close and personal view of every logo-hitting 3, killer cross-over, and dime-dropping, fist-pumping moment. The cam will stream game action when Clark is on defense or the bench.

This will mark the first time FOX Sports has streamed live game content on TikTok.

ADVERTISEMENT

Clark (3,424 career points) needs just 104 points to pass former Washington star Kelsey Plum for the all-time scoring record (3,527).

On Jan. 31, Clark reached No. 2 in a victory at Northwestern, dropping 35 points to pass Jackie Stiles and Kelsey Mitchell — which also made her the career scoring leader in the Big Ten.

Recap Clark's journey up the all-time scorer's list here

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
Women's College Basketball
Caitlin Clark
Iowa Hawkeyes
share
Caitlin Clark
Get more from Caitlin Clark Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Caitlin Clark becomes No. 2 all-time scorer, needs 104 points for record

Caitlin Clark becomes No. 2 all-time scorer, needs 104 points for record

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBCollege Basketball College Basketball
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
NFL Super Bowl LVIII Image Super Bowl LVIIINFL Power Rankings Image NFL Power RankingsNBA Power Rankings Image NBA Power RankingsSuper Bowl Odds Image Super Bowl OddsNFL MVP Race Image NFL MVP RacePodcasts Image PodcastsDaytona 500 Image Daytona 500
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2024 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes