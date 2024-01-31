Women's College Basketball
Caitlin Clark moves to No. 2 in all-time scoring for women's college basketball
Updated Jan. 31, 2024 9:09 p.m. ET

She's moving on up!

Caitlin Clark officially moved to No. 2 on the Division I women's all-time scoring list behind former Washington star Kelsey Plum

Clark converted a layup with 4:58 left in the first half at Northwestern on Wednesday, giving her 14 points on the night and 3,403 for her career. She moved ahead of Ohio State’s Kelsey Mitchell (3,402) after she passed Missouri State’s Jackie Stiles (3,393) for third on a 3-pointer with 2:04 left in the first quarter.

Kelsey Plum, who starred at Washington from 2013-17, tops the women’s scoring list with 3,527 points. The men’s leader is LSU’s Pete Maravich, who finished his career with 3,667 points.

By passing Mitchell, Clark became the career scoring leader for the Big Ten Conference.

Clark’s visit to Northwestern attracted a sellout crowd to Welsh-Ryan Arena, with most of the fans clad in Iowa colors. The senior guard received a loud ovation when she was introduced with the starting lineup.

Clark is averaging 32.0 points a game this season and is on pace to reach the all-time record by March

With 8 regular-season games remaining plus the Big Ten and NCAA Tournaments, and an extra year of eligibility left due to the 2020 pandemic-shortened season, Clark has plenty of opportunities to add another record to her already impressive résumé. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Women's College Basketball
Caitlin Clark
Iowa Hawkeyes
