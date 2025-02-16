Vanderbilt Commodores Vanderbilt's Mikayla Blakes scores women's NCAA Division I freshman record 55 points Updated Feb. 16, 2025 7:58 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Vanderbilt's Mikayla Blakes scored a Division I women's freshman record 55 points on Sunday in a 98-88 overtime victory over Auburn.

Blakes, a 5-foot-8 guard who is averaging 21.8 points, shot 15-for-28 from the field with two 3-pointers and made 23-of-24 free throws. She broke the record set by Elena Delle Donne, who scored 54 as a redshirt freshman at Delaware in a 2010 loss to James Madison.

Ayoka Lee of Kansas State holds the NCAA Division I record for points in a game with 61, set in 2022.

Blakes scored her 55th point from the foul line with 17 seconds left in OT. She then missed her next free throw, the only miss in 24 attempts. She scored 11 of her points in overtime.

Blakes sent the game to overtime, hitting all three free throws after being fouled with less than a second left in regulation. She scored 16 points in the first half and 28 in the second.

Blakes also scored 53 points on Jan. 30 in a victory over Florida.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

