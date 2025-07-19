Women's College Basketball Unrivaled Announces NIL Deals With College Stars JuJu Watkins, Azzi Fudd, More Published Jul. 19, 2025 3:13 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

JuJu Watkins, Flau'Jae Johnson and Azzi Fudd are three of 14 top women's college basketball players that Unrivaled is signing to name, image and likeness deals, the league announced Saturday.

It's the second consecutive year that the 3-on-3 league that was founded by Napheesa Collier and Breanna Stewart has had NIL with college players. In its inaugural season, Unrivaled had deals with Paige Bueckers and Johnson.

Watkins, who plays for USC but is sidelined with an ACL injury, has also previously been involved with Unrivaled as an investor in its Series A funding round.

Johnson, who is at LSU, and Fudd, at UConn, both were on hand for the announcement, as were Notre Dame’s Hannah Hidalgo and UConn’s Sarah Strong.

Other players signed include TCU's Olivia Miles, UCLA's Kiki Rice and Lauren and Sienna Betts, Texas' Madison Booker, Iowa State's Audi Crooks, LSU's MiLaysia Fulwiley, South Carolina's Ta’Niya Latson and Michigan's Syla Swords. The players range from sophomores to seniors.

Women's basketball players have been able to take advantage of NIL opportunities over the last few years with Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese, Bueckers and Johnson at the forefront of it. Reese played in Unrivaled in its first season.

As part of the initiative, the class will be attending a multi-day event at the league’s headquarters in Miami, which will include skill development and content shoots.

"This transformational, first-of-its-kind initiative brings together the best of the best and reflects our deep commitment to elevating the women’s game and holistically supporting athletes," Luke Cooper, President of Basketball Operations at Unrivaled, said in the initiative’s announcement. "Investing in elite women’s basketball talent is central to Unrivaled’s mission."

Unrivaled completed its inaugural season this past March, and is gearing up for its second this coming January.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

