UConn standout Azzi Fudd ruled out vs. Maryland with knee injury
Updated Nov. 16, 2023 6:09 p.m. ET

The No. 8-ranked UConn Huskies will be without one of their top players Thursday night when they battle No. 20 Maryland in an early-season showdown at 6:30 p.m. ET on FS1.

The program announced that junior guard Azzi Fudd will miss Thursday’s game after suffering a knee injury in practice earlier this week.

The severity of Fudd’s knee injury remains unclear, but the program added that "more information will be available at a later date following testing."

The Huskies have not gotten to the start they imagined heading into this season. The team currently sits at 1-1 following a 92-81 loss to North Carolina State this past weekend, which marked the first time UConn has lost one of its first two games in a season since 2014, when the Huskies fell to Stanford in the second game of that year.

Now, the Huskies face the challenge of taking on a talented Maryland team without Fudd, who was averaging 11.0 points, 2.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists through the opening two games of the season. The 5-foot-11 junior from Arlington, Virginia has started 29 of 42 games during her time at UConn and has career averages of 13.1 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game, while also shooting 44.9% from the field and 38.6% from 3-point range.

Fudd was limited to just 15 games last season due to a knee injury, and also missed time during her freshman season with a foot injury.

The Huskies have a challenging non-conference schedule this year, which includes a clash against No. 3 UCLA on Nov. 24 and a visit to Austin, Texas to take on the No. 11-ranked Longhorns on Dec. 3.

Women's College Basketball
