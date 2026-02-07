Women's College Basketball
Top-Ranked UConn Extends Winning Streak to 41 Games with 80-48 Butler Win
Women's College Basketball

Top-Ranked UConn Extends Winning Streak to 41 Games with 80-48 Butler Win

Published Feb. 7, 2026 2:13 p.m. ET

Azzi Fudd scored 15 of her 17 points in the first half as top-ranked UConn rolled to an 80-48 win over visiting Butler on Saturday as the Huskies won their 41st game in a row.

UConn’s sophomore star Sarah Strong, the top scorer and rebounder for the Huskies, missed her first game in her two seasons for the Huskies to rest. Blanca Quinonez, the top-scoring reserve for UConn, and Caroline Ducharme also missed the game. Ziebell made her second start of the season. She matched Arnold with a team-high four steals.

Serah Williams, Ashlynn Shade and Allie Ziebell had 11 points each and KK Arnold finished with 10 points for UConn (25-0, 14-0 Big East). The Huskies won their 62nd consecutive regular-season conference game. All nine available UConn players had at least two field goals.

Caroline Dotsey led Butler (9-15, 3-11) with 13 points. Saniya Jackson had nine points and 12 rebounds, while Mallory Miller added nine points for the Bulldogs.

UConn is 25-0 for the 11th time in program history. The Huskies have won the national championship seven times when opening 25-0. The Huskies also improved to 10-0 against the Bulldogs. The average margin of victory in those games is 40.3 points.

Butler, which trailed 26-10 at the end of the first quarter in the first meeting, was only down by five after a layup by Jackson with 4:48 left in the first quarter. Fudd had five points as the Huskies scored the final nine points of the quarter. Fudd had five points in a 12-0 run in the second quarter. UConn led 44-19 at halftime.

Up next

Butler: Plays at Providence on Wednesday.

UConn: Hosts Creighton on Wednesday.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

share
Get more from the Women's College Basketball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: College Basketball Games of the Week: Huge Ranked Matchups, Rivalries Reignited

College Basketball Games of the Week: Huge Ranked Matchups, Rivalries Reignited

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballINDYCAR Image INDYCARMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballNASCAR Image NASCAR
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™Best Betting Apps Image Best Betting Apps & SitesBest Sportsbook Promos Image Best Sportsbook Promos2026 NFL Scores Image 2026 NFL ScoresMissouri Sports Betting Image Missouri Sports Betting
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2026 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and New Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes