South Carolina, Notre Dame to open women's basketball season in Paris
South Carolina, Notre Dame to open women's basketball season in Paris

Updated Apr. 12, 2023 12:50 p.m. ET

South Carolina and Notre Dame will open the next women's college basketball season in Paris, the schools announced Wednesday.

The Nov. 6 matchup will mark the first time an NCAA regular-season game has been played in the French capital.

Gamecocks coach Dawn Staley said she didn't hesitate when invited to take part. "Playing Notre Dame in Paris is a once-in-a-lifetime experience for our student-athletes," she said.

South Carolina reached its third straight Final Four this past season and was undefeated until losing to Iowa 77-73 in the national semifinals.

Notre Dame advanced to the Sweet 16, where it lost to Maryland, 76-59.

Fighting Irish coach Niele Ivey said the women's college game is on the rise and "having this exposure will help grow the game on an international level."

Reporting by The Associated Press.

Women's College Basketball
South Carolina Gamecocks
Notre Dame Fighting Irish
