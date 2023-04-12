South Carolina, Notre Dame to open women's basketball season in Paris
South Carolina and Notre Dame will open the next women's college basketball season in Paris, the schools announced Wednesday.
The Nov. 6 matchup will mark the first time an NCAA regular-season game has been played in the French capital.
Gamecocks coach Dawn Staley said she didn't hesitate when invited to take part. "Playing Notre Dame in Paris is a once-in-a-lifetime experience for our student-athletes," she said.
South Carolina reached its third straight Final Four this past season and was undefeated until losing to Iowa 77-73 in the national semifinals.
Notre Dame advanced to the Sweet 16, where it lost to Maryland, 76-59.
Fighting Irish coach Niele Ivey said the women's college game is on the rise and "having this exposure will help grow the game on an international level."
Reporting by The Associated Press.
Top stories from FOX Sports:
- MLB power rankings: Rays for real? Time for concern with Cardinals, Phillies?
- Mets' Max Scherzer breaks out of slump with 5 shutout innings: 'I'm not broken'
- Gleyber Torres, Yankees earning immediate dividends for their patience
- Ronald Acuña Jr. looks all the way back, which could make Braves the class of the NL
- Kris Bryant is healthy again. Can he regain his All-Star form in Colorado?
- 2023 NFL mock draft: Football writers make all 31 first-round picks
- 2023 USFL odds: Title lines for every team; Stallions, Generals co-favorites
- NASCAR takeaways: Christopher Bell conquers Bristol dirt for first 2023 win
- USWNT's Mallory Swanson diagnosed with torn patella tendon
- 2023 NBA playoff bracket, picture set: First round matchups
- Kyle Filipowski returning to Duke, five-star Mackenzie Mgbako asks for releaseBig Ten reportedly set to hire Tony Petitti as conference's next commissionerCollege basketball power rankings: All-too-early top 25 for the 2023-24 season
- 2023 college basketball transfer portal tracker: Former UNC star Caleb Love to Michigan'Early-Entry' NBA Draft tracker: Which underclassmen are going pro?Biden plans to host NCAA champs UConn, LSU; doesn't mention Iowa
- LSU — and Angel Reese — accepting President Biden's invitation to White House2024 NCAA Championship odds: Kentucky, not UConn, opens as betting favoritesSeven early 2023-24 college basketball title futures bets to make now
- Kyle Filipowski returning to Duke, five-star Mackenzie Mgbako asks for releaseBig Ten reportedly set to hire Tony Petitti as conference's next commissionerCollege basketball power rankings: All-too-early top 25 for the 2023-24 season
- 2023 college basketball transfer portal tracker: Former UNC star Caleb Love to Michigan'Early-Entry' NBA Draft tracker: Which underclassmen are going pro?Biden plans to host NCAA champs UConn, LSU; doesn't mention Iowa
- LSU — and Angel Reese — accepting President Biden's invitation to White House2024 NCAA Championship odds: Kentucky, not UConn, opens as betting favoritesSeven early 2023-24 college basketball title futures bets to make now