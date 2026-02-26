Olivia Olson's Game-Winner Lifts No. 8 Michigan Over No. 13 Ohio State in OT

Olivia Olson scored a career-high 31 points, including a driving jumper with 3.2 seconds remaining in overtime, to give No. 8 Michigan an 88-86 victory over 13th-ranked Ohio State on Wednesday night.

Ohio State's Chance Gray hit a 30-footer on the ensuing trip down the floor, but the senior did not get her shot off until after the buzzer.

Olson also had nine rebounds and four assists for Michigan (23-5, 14-3 Big Ten), which set a program record for conference wins.

The Wolverines scored the final 10 points after trailing 86-78 with 1:40 remaining. Michigan had three starters foul out but Macy Brown, who came in averaging 2.1 points, scored eight straight points, including a pair of 3-pointers, to tie it at 86.

Syla Swords scored 22, including four 3-pointers.

Ohio State's Jaloni Cambridge scored 22 points, including three free throws with 0.6 seconds remaining to send it into overtime,

Michigan had a 74-71 advantage with 2.2 seconds left when Brooke Quarles Daniels tried to inbound the ball. Ohio State’s Elsa Lemmila deflected the pass. Cambridge got the loose ball and was fouled by Daniels as she attempted a 3-pointer from the right corner.

Gray had 19 points and Lemmila scored 11 with 15 rebounds. The Buckeyes (23-6, 12-5) have dropped three of their last four.

Ohio State hit four 3-pointers in the first quarter as it ran out to a 28-14 lead. The Wolverines rallied back with an 18-4 run to tie it at 32 with 4:13 remaining in the first half.

Michigan trailed 40-39 at halftime, but opened the second half with an 11-3 run. A 3-pointer by Swords gave the Wolverines a 67-58 advantage early in the fourth quarter.