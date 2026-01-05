Women's College Basketball
No. 14 Iowa Defeats Northwestern to Improve to 13-2
Women's College Basketball

No. 14 Iowa Defeats Northwestern to Improve to 13-2

Updated Jan. 5, 2026 11:55 p.m. ET

Ava Heiden scored 23 points on 9-of-11 shooting Monday night to help No. 14 Iowa beat Northwestern 67-58 and hand the Wildcats their ninth straight loss.

Chit-Chat Wright had 12 points, seven assists, five rebounds and three steals for Iowa (13-2, 4-1 Big Ten). Hannah Stuelke had eight points on 2-of-11 shooting, 4 of 8 from the free-throw line.

Heiden made two free throws, a layup, and a jumper at the buzzer that gave Iowa 50-44 lead at the end of the third quarter and Northwestern trailed the rest of the way.

The Hawkeyes have won six straight against Northwestern and lead the all-time series 63-18.

Grace Sullivan, who went into the game leading the Big Ten in scoring (23.0 per game), led Northwestern (6-9, 0-4) with 28 points, and Casey Harter scored 11. Sullivan made 11 of 22 from the field, hit 6 of 8 at the free-throw line and finished with seven rebounds and four steals.

Harter and Carolina Lau made back-to-back 3-pointers that cut the deficit to 62-58 with 59 seconds to play, but Northwestern didn't score again.

Up next

Iowa: Plays Sunday at Indiana.

Northwestern: Visits Minnesota on Thursday.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

What did you think of this story?
share
Get more from the Women's College Basketball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Women's College Basketball 2025-2026 Undefeated Teams Tracker: We're Down to 4

Women's College Basketball 2025-2026 Undefeated Teams Tracker: We're Down to 4

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballINDYCAR Image INDYCARMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballNASCAR Image NASCAR
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™Best Betting Apps Image Best Betting Apps & SitesBest Sportsbook Promos Image Best Sportsbook Promos2025 NFL Scores Image 2025 NFL ScoresMissouri Sports Betting Image Missouri Sports Betting
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2026 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and New Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes