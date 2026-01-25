Women's College Basketball
No. 2 South Carolina Ends No. 5 Vanderbilt's Undefeated Season With 103-74 Rout
Women's College Basketball

No. 2 South Carolina Ends No. 5 Vanderbilt's Undefeated Season With 103-74 Rout

Updated Jan. 25, 2026 6:16 p.m. ET

Ta'Niya Latson scored 21 points, Tessa Johnson added 20 and No. 2 South Carolina ended No. 5 Vanderbilt's unbeaten start to the season with a 103-74 victory on Sunday.

The Commodores had won a school record 20 straight games to start the season, but had no answer for South Carolina, which has won 19 straight over Vanderbilt.

The Gamecocks (20-2, 6-1 SEC) came in off a 94-82 overtime loss at No. 16 Oklahoma this past Thursday and right from the start took it out on the Commodores (20-1, 6-1).

South Carolina went on an 11-2 burst less than two minutes in and gradually built the lead to 21 points in the second quarter. The Gamecocks' defense did much of the damage, forcing 16 first-half turnovers against a Vanderbilt team averaging 12.5 per game this season.

The Commodores gave themselves a chance right before halftime as Mikayla Blakes had a three-point play with 3.5 seconds left and — after South Carolina tried a court-length football pass that went straight out of bounds — Aubrey Galvan's three as time expired to trail by 11 at the break.

Vanderbilt opened with two straight baskets in the third quarter to draw within 55-48. That's when South Carolina went on a 15-2 burst to take control for good.

Blakes, the SEC's leading scorer, had 23 points to lead Vanderbilt. She also had five of her team's 20 turnovers, which matched a season high.

Madina Okot finished with 17 points while Joyce Edwards had 16 to give South Carolina five double-digit scorers against a team holding opponents to 58 points this season.

It was South Carolina's second league victory against a Top 5 opponent in the past four contests after defeating fourth-ranked Texas 68-65 on Jan. 15.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
Women's College Basketball
SEC
What did you think of this story?
share
Get more from the Women's College Basketball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: NCAA Approves Uniform Patches, Opening New Revenue and Payer Play Possibilities

NCAA Approves Uniform Patches, Opening New Revenue and Payer Play Possibilities

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballINDYCAR Image INDYCARMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballNASCAR Image NASCAR
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™Best Betting Apps Image Best Betting Apps & SitesBest Sportsbook Promos Image Best Sportsbook Promos2026 NFL Scores Image 2026 NFL ScoresMissouri Sports Betting Image Missouri Sports Betting
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2026 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and New Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes