Women's College Basketball
JuJu Watkins goes cold, but No. 7 USC still handles No. 8 Ohio State 84-63
Women's College Basketball

JuJu Watkins goes cold, but No. 7 USC still handles No. 8 Ohio State 84-63

Updated Feb. 8, 2025 11:45 p.m. ET

Kiki Iriafen had 24 points and 13 rebounds and No. 7 Southern California defeated eighth-ranked Ohio State 84-63 on Saturday night when Trojans star JuJu Watkins struggled offensively.

No. 8 Ohio State Buckeyes vs. Juju Watkins, No. 9 USC Trojans Highlights | FOX College Hoops

No. 8 Ohio State Buckeyes vs. Juju Watkins, No. 9 USC Trojans Highlights | FOX College Hoops

It was a cold shooting night for Watkins, the Big Ten's leading scorer who averages 24.2 points. She missed her first 11 shots before scoring on a layup in the third quarter, drawing big cheers from the crowd. She was 5-for-21 from the floor (1-of-6 from 3-point range) and finished with 17 points and 10 rebounds.

The Trojans (21-2, 11-1 Big Ten) missed their first seven shots and had five turnovers in the game's opening five minutes.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Buckeyes (20-3, 9-3) were led by Taylor Thierry, who scored 14 points before fouling out with 5:37 remaining. Cotie McMahon added 13 points.

Takeaways

Ohio State: The Buckeyes got swept in LA, losing to top-ranked UCLA by 13 points. They led the Trojans by five to start the game and trailed by one in the second quarter only to get outscored 13-6 to end the first half down 34-26.

USC: The Trojans need Watkins to regain her shooting touch with crosstown rival UCLA looming. They also must cut down on turnovers. They committed 23 — second-worst of the season.

Key moment

The Trojans pulled away in the third, closing on a 9-2 run to lead 59-45 going into the fourth. Watkins had five points and Kayleigh Heckel added four in the spurt.

Key stat

Watkins was 0-for-8 from the floor in the first half when she made all four of her free throws. Against Minnesota a week ago, she was 0-for-10 in the first half and finished with 20 points.

Up next

Ohio State hosts Minnesota on Thursday. USC hosts No. 1 UCLA on Thursday in a sold-out game.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

share
Get more from Women's College Basketball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Can Kansas City Chiefs join the three-peat club? They're not alone in the chase

Can Kansas City Chiefs join the three-peat club? They're not alone in the chase

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballLIV Golf LIV GolfMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstSpeak logo SpeakBreakfast Ball logo Breakfast BallThe Facility logo The Facility
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
Soccer Leagues and Tournaments Image Soccer Leagues and TournamentsSuper Bowl 2025 image Super Bowl 2025Daytona 500 Image Daytona 500Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show Image Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes