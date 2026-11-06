Women's College Basketball
How to watch Utah State vs. USC
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Utah State vs. USC: TV Channel, Live Stream, Time

Updated Nov. 8, 2026 7:55 a.m. ET

The Utah State Aggies visit the No. 3 USC Trojans on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026, at 8 p.m. ET from the Galen Center in Los Angeles.

USC beat UNLV 100-68 on Nov. 2 in Las Vegas. The Trojans shot 40-of-68 from the field with 29 points in the first quarter and 31 in the third. UNLV made 22-of-63 shots and committed 24 turnovers.

Utah State lost 70-45 to Loyola Marymount on Nov. 6 in Logan, four days after a 61-45 win over Westminster. The Aggies made 1-of-14 3-point attempts, and LMU had 17 steals and led 33-21 at halftime.

Below are the details on how to watch.

How to Watch Utah State vs. USC

Players To Watch

Utah State's leading returning scorer averaged 12.2 points per game last season and started 21 of the 22 games she played. She was named to the Pac-12 Preseason Impact List, and she faces the program where she played the 2023-24 and 2024-25 seasons.

Gayles shot 31.4 percent from the field, so efficiency is the next step for her. USC's backcourt of Watkins and Jazzy Davidson brings size and length on the perimeter. She scored as many as 24 points in a game last season. Watch how often she gets to the rim.

Lisa Thompson averaged 3.9 points per game at Missouri last season, and the senior guard was named to the Pac-12 Preseason Impact List along with Gayles. She started 10 of 32 games for the Tigers.

Thompson played two seasons at Rutgers before Missouri, so she brings Big Ten experience into this game. She has started both of Utah State's games this season and scored as many as 14 points in a game last season. Her minutes in a bigger role at Utah State are the thing to track.

USC's 2024-25 national player of the year averaged 23.9 points, 6.8 rebounds and 3.4 assists that season and is back after missing 2025-26 with a torn ACL. She has 1,730 career points in 68 games.

Watkins and Jazzy Davidson had never played an official game together before this season, since Davidson arrived as a freshman while Watkins was rehabbing. Utah State sees them in USC's home opener at the Galen Center. Her shot volume next to Davidson is the thing to watch, since both handled heavy scoring loads in their last full seasons.

Jazzy Davidson averaged 17.9 points, 5.6 rebounds and 4.1 assists as a freshman last season and won national freshman of the year honors. She was the only Division I women's player to lead her team outright in points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks.

Davidson also averaged 2.0 steals and 2.0 blocks per game. Count her steals and blocks against Utah State.

Utah State vs. USC Odds

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