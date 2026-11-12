Women's College Basketball
How to watch UConn vs. Ohio State
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch UConn vs. Ohio State Women's Basketball: TV Channel, Live Stream, Time

Published Nov. 12, 2026 9:38 a.m. ET

The No. 4 UConn Huskies visit the No. 17 Ohio State Buckeyes on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2026, at 6:30 p.m. ET from Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio.

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UConn's 77-66 loss at Michigan on Nov. 5 was its first of the season, and a week later the Huskies are back on the road against another Big Ten team. Ohio State has won its three home games by at least 34 points each, so a No. 4 visitor is the first real test of that start.

Below are the details on how to watch.

How to Watch UConn vs. Ohio State

Players To Watch

UConn's offense runs through Sarah Strong, who leads the Huskies with 23.7 points a game while shooting 54.9 percent from the field.

She has made nine of her 20 3-point attempts and has only four turnovers, so she scores without giving the ball away. Ohio State has held opponents to 29.2 percent shooting and has yet to allow 60 points in a game. Strong's range inside and out is UConn's best way to crack that defense on its own floor.

Four 3-pointers in five tries against Iowa were the start of a 21-point night off the bench for Blanca Quiñonez.

She is averaging 10.7 points, up from 9.9 last season, and has made five of her 12 3-point attempts. Quiñonez leads the Huskies with nine steals but has also committed nine turnovers, and Ohio State forces 28 a game. Taking care of the ball against that pressure is what keeps her shooting on the floor for a UConn team that makes 41.7 percent of its 3-pointers.

Jaloni Cambridge leads Ohio State in scoring and assists, and she scored 23 points against Central Michigan.

She averaged 22.8 points last season and scored as many as 41 in a game, and she has scored at least 17 in all three games this season. Cambridge is averaging 20.7 points and six assists, with 18 assists against nine turnovers. UConn forces 17.3 turnovers a game, so her ball security against the Huskies' pressure is what keeps the Buckeyes' offense moving.

Ohio State's frontcourt starts with Elsa Lemmilä, who has made 18 of her 19 shots this season and leads the Buckeyes with eight blocks.

She is averaging 16.3 points and nine rebounds after scoring 9.3 a game last season, and 10 of her boards have come on the offensive end. UConn has outrebounded opponents by 12.7 a game, so Lemmilä's work on the glass and at the rim is how Ohio State can keep the Huskies to one shot on most trips.

UConn vs. Ohio State Odds

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