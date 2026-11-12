How to Watch Arizona vs. UCLA Women's Basketball: TV Channel, Live Stream, Time

The Arizona Wildcats visit the No. 10 UCLA Bruins on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2026, at 10:30 p.m. ET from Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles.

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Arizona finished 12-18 last season, so its unbeaten start gets its first real test against a UCLA program that went 37-1 a year ago and has won both of its games by at least 20 points. The former conference rivals now play in different leagues, with UCLA in the Big Ten and Arizona in the Big 12. A victory at Pauley Pavilion would give the Wildcats a signature win before conference play.

Below are the details on how to watch.

How to Watch Arizona vs. UCLA

When: Thursday, November 12, 2026 at 10:30 p.m. ET

Where: Pauley Pavilion, Los Angeles, CA

TV: Big Ten Network

Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One

Players To Watch

Breanna Williams leads Arizona with 17.5 points and eight rebounds a game, and she has done it all off the bench.

She scored 23 points on 9-of-13 shooting in the win at Stanford after averaging 4.9 points at Maryland last season. Six of her 16 rebounds have come on the offensive end. UCLA outrebounds opponents by 13 a game, so Williams' work on the glass is how Arizona can earn second chances against a Bruins front line that has controlled the boards.

Arizona forces 22 turnovers a game, and Sumayah Sugapong leads the Wildcats with seven steals in two games. She is also second on the team with 11.5 points a game.

The senior guard averaged 11.1 points and two steals over 29 games for Arizona last season, so the takeaways are not a fluke. UCLA has turned the ball over 16 times a game in its two wins, and Sugapong's pressure on the ball is how Arizona can speed the Bruins up at Pauley Pavilion.

UCLA's most efficient scorer is Sienna Betts, who has made 15 of her 23 shots and leads the Bruins with 16 points a game.

She scored 17 against UC Irvine on 8-of-10 shooting after averaging 6.6 points last season, so her role has grown quickly. Arizona has not blocked a shot in two games and allows opponents to shoot 41.3 percent, so Betts should find clean looks around the rim against a Wildcats front line that has not protected it.

Donovyn Hunter shares the UCLA lead in assists, and she scored 14 points in the opener against Lehigh.

The TCU transfer averaged 10.9 points there last season and has made nine of her 15 shots for UCLA. She has added three steals and two blocks on the defensive end. Arizona has held opponents to 25.6 percent from 3-point range, so Hunter's ability to get into the lane, where she has made seven of her nine two-point tries, gives UCLA a way around that perimeter defense.

Arizona vs. UCLA Odds