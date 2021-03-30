Women's College Basketball Charli Collier, Dana Evans have starred alongside Paige Bueckers in the women's tournament 4 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Paige isn't the only one getting buckets.

UConn superstar freshman Paige Bueckers has been the story of the tournament, but there are a few other star talents lighting up box scores while carrying their respective squads deep into the tournament: Texas' Charli Collier and Louisville's Dana Evans.

Bueckers has led the Huskies to a 28-1 overall record while averaging 20.1 points and 5.8 assists, including scoring 28 in her team's Elite Eight win over 2-seed Baylor on Monday.

But the freshman phenom has a few years to go before she enters the WNBA. Not so for some of her counterparts across the bracket, including Collier and Evans, whose numbers have been just as impressive this season.

This season, Collier is putting up 19.5 points and 11.5 rebounds per game while leading the Longhorns to a 21-9 record and one win away from the Final Four.

The junior star made the call earlier this month to forego her senior year and take her talents to the professional ranks.

The walking double-double has recorded 19 so far this season, second in Division I, and her 16 points and 11 rebounds powered the Longhorns past 2-seed Maryland on Sunday.

As of today, Collier is expected to be the No. 1 pick in the WNBA Draft to the Dallas Wings, who hold the first two picks.

Another veteran star taking the tournament by storm is Louisville's Evans, whose draft stock increased with her 29-point performance against Oregon in the Sweet 16.

Evans is averaging 19.9 points per game this season, and the All-American helped lead the Cardinals to a 26-3 record. She also became the first player in ACC history to win Sixth Player of the Year before winning ACC Player of the Year in back-to-back seasons.

She was named a finalist for the Wooden Award and the Naismith Women's Player of the Year.

The mock drafts have Evans going anywhere from third to eighth in the upcoming WNBA draft as the guard continues her quest to lead Louisville to its first national championship.

Collier and Texas will take on 1-seed South Carolina on Tuesday for a spot in the Final Four, and Evans and Louisville will take on 1-seed Stanford with the same stakes.

Whether Evans and Collier will lead their teams to the championship remains to be seen, but the future of the WNBA certainly looks bright with these two stars on the horizon.

in this topic Charli Collier Dana Evans Texas Longhorns Louisville Cardinals Women's College Basketball Dallas Wings Paige Bueckers