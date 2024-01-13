Women's College Basketball
Caitlin Clark scores 30 as No. 3 Iowa routs No. 14 Indiana
Women's College Basketball

Caitlin Clark scores 30 as No. 3 Iowa routs No. 14 Indiana

Updated Jan. 13, 2024 11:09 p.m. ET

Caitlin Clark had 30 points and 11 assists, and Molly Davis added 18 points as No. 3 Iowa took sole possession of the Big Ten Conference lead with an 84-57 win over No. 14 Indiana on Saturday night.

Iowa (17-1, 6-0 Big Ten) extended its winning streak to 14 games while snapping the 13-game winning streak of the Hoosiers (14-2, 5-1).

Clark, the nation’s leading scorer at 31 points per game, didn’t need any last-second shots like the buzzer-beating 3-pointer that beat the Hoosiers in last year’s regular-season finale. Instead, she shook off a slow start to record her 52nd career double-double.

Clark missed her first six 3-point attempts, but opened the second quarter with back-to-back 3-pointers to give Iowa a 25-19 lead.

Clark picked up her second foul with 4:49 left in the second quarter with Iowa up 28-26, and sat for 2 1/2 minutes. But Davis stepped up with seven points and an assist while Clark was out as the Hawkeyes extended their lead to as much as seven points. Clark returned to finish the half, and her 3-pointer with three seconds left gave Iowa a 43-37 halftime lead.

The Hawkeyes then opened the third quarter with an 11-2 run, capped by a two-possession sequence in which Clark had a 3-pointer and then had an assist on Gabbie Marshall’s 3-pointer.

Marshall added 12 points for Iowa. Kate Martin had 10 points and 12 rebounds.

Mackenzie Holmes led Indiana with 16 points. Yarden Garzon and Sydney Parrish each had 11.

BIG PICTURE

Indiana: The Hoosiers didn’t arrive in Iowa City until Saturday morning because of the winter storm that shut down travel through most of Iowa. It didn’t seem to affect them in the first half as they kept pace with the Hawkeyes. But Indiana was held to just 27.3% shooting in the third quarter as Iowa pulled away.

Iowa: The Hawkeyes fed off a crowd of more than 13,000 fans who showed up on a night when travel wasn’t recommended throughout most of the state because of blizzard-like conditions. It turned into another Clark show in front of a national television audience.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

Women's College Basketball
Iowa Hawkeyes
Indiana Hoosiers
