Angel Reese rejoins LSU Tigers after 4-game absence
Published Nov. 29, 2023 2:49 p.m. ET

LSU star forward Angel Reese, who has missed four games for undisclosed reasons, is rejoining the No. 7 Tigers in advance of their matchup with ninth-ranked Virginia Tech on Thursday night.

Reese had foreshadowed her return when she posted on social media a photo of herself inside LSU's basketball stadium, the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

LSU coach Kim Milkey has declined to go into detail about why Reese was not with the team for much of the past two weeks beyond saying it stemmed from unspecified "locker-room issues."

Reese, who is one of the most popular and commercially successful players in her sport, missed games at Southeastern Louisiana and against Texas Southern in Baton Rouge before also not accompanying the team to the Cayman Islands for a holiday tournament. LSU defeated Niagara and Virginia in the Cayman Islands Classic last weekend.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

