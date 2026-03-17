2025-26 Women's First Round Odds: Spreads, Lines for all 32 Games

Mar. 20, 2026 12:03 a.m. ET

Published Mar. 20, 2026 12:03 a.m. ET

The women's path to cutting down the final net begins this weekend.

The women's NCAA Tournament begins Friday and carries into Monday. Let's check out the odds for each first-round game at DraftKings Sportsbook as of March 20.

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FRIDAY, MARCH 20

No. 16 Missouri State vs. No. 1 Texas

Spread: Texas -43.5

Moneyline: TBD

O/U: 134.5

No. 15 Jacksonville vs. No. 2 LSU

Spread: LSU -51.5

Moneyline: TBD

O/U: 162.5

No. 15 Holy Cross vs. No. 2 Michigan

Spread: Michigan -41.5

Moneyline: TBD

O/U: 130.5

No. 14 UC San Diego vs. No. 3 TCU

Spread: TCU -34.5

Moneyline: TBD

O/U: 130.5

No. 14 Charleston vs. No. 3 Duke

Spread: Duke -33.5

Moneyline: TBD

O/U: 131.5

No. 13 Western Illinois vs. No. 4 UNC

Spread: UNC -25.5

Moneyline: UNC -50000; Western Illinois +4000

O/U: 132.5

No. 13 Green Bay vs. No. 4 Minnesota

Spread: Minnesota -22.5

Moneyline: Minnesota -10000; Green Bay +3000

O/U: 123.5

No. 13 Idaho vs. No. 4 Oklahoma

Spread: Oklahoma -34.5

Moneyline: TBD

O/U: 158.5

No. 12 Murray State vs. No. 5 Maryland

Spread: Maryland -30.5

Moneyline: TBD

O/U: 165.5

No. 12 Gonzaga vs. No. 5 Ole Miss

Spread: Ole Miss -13.5

Moneyline: Ole Miss -1050; Gonzaga +675

O/U: 135.5

No. 12 Colorado State vs. No. 5 Michigan State

Spread: Michigan State -18.5

Moneyline: Michigan State -3600; Colorado State +1500

O/U: 133.5

No. 11 South Dakota State vs. No. 6 Washington

Spread: Washington -5.5

Moneyline: Washington -265; South Dakota State +215

O/U: 131.5

No. 11 Nebraska vs. No. 6 Baylor

Spread: Nebraska -1.5

Moneyline: Nebraska -135, Baylor +114

O/U: 139.5

No. 10 Tennessee vs. No. 7 NC State

Spread: NC State -1.5

Moneyline: NC State -125; Tennessee +105

O/U: 151.5

No. 10 Villanova vs. No. 7 Texas Tech

Spread: Texas Tech -1.5

Moneyline: Texas Tech -135; Villanova +114

O/U: 129.5

No. 9 Virginia Tech vs. No. 8 Oregon

Spread: Oregon -3.5

Moneyline: Oregon -170; Virginia Tech +142

O/U: 138.5

SATURDAY, MARCH 21

No. 16 Southern vs. No. 1 South Carolina

Spread: South Carolina -52.5

Moneyline: TBD

O/U: 130.5

No. 16 UTSA vs. No. 1 UConn

Spread: UConn -54.5

Moneyline: TBD

O/U: 123.5

No. 16 Cal Baptist vs. No. 1 UCLA

Spread: UCLA -51.5

Moneyline: TBD

O/U: 146.5

No. 15 High Point vs. No. 2 Vanderbilt

Spread: Vanderbilt -36.5

Moneyline: TBD

O/U: 148.5

No. 15 Fairleigh Dickinson vs. No. 2 Iowa

Spread: Iowa -31.5

Moneyline: TBD

O/U: 128.5

No. 14 Howard vs. No. 3 Ohio State

Spread: Ohio State -38.5

Moneyline: TBD

O/U: 142.5

No. 14 Vermont vs. No. 3 Louisville

Spread: Louisville -26.5

Moneyline: Louisville -100000; Vermont +5000

O/U: 121.5

No. 13 Miami OH vs. No. 4 West Virginia

Spread: West Virginia -25.5

Moneyline: West Virginia -50000; Miami OH +4000

O/U: 124.5

No. 12 James Madison vs. No. 5 Kentucky

Spread: Kentucky -15.5

Moneyline: Kentucky -2100; James Madison +1100

O/U: 129.5

No. 11 Fairfield vs. No. 6 Notre Dame

Spread: Notre Dame -9.5

Moneyline: Notre Dame -500, Fairfield +380

O/U: 138.5

No. 11 Rhode Island vs. No. 6 Alabama

Spread: Alabama -9.5

Moneyline: Alabama -550; Rhode Island +410

O/U: 120.5

No. 10 Colorado vs. No. 7 Illinois

Spread: Illinois -3.5

Moneyline: Illinois -175; Colorado +145

O/U: 132.5

No. 10 Virginia vs. No. 7 Georgia

Spread: Georgia -1.5

Moneyline: Georgia -125, Virginia +105

O/U: 131.5

No. 9 Syracuse vs. No. 8 Iowa State

Spread: Iowa State -7.5

Moneyline: Iowa State -340; Syracuse +270

O/U: 149.5

No. 9 Princeton vs. No. 8 Oklahoma State

Spread: OKlahoma State -6.5

Moneyline: Oklahoma State -278, Princeton +225

O/U: 136.5

No. 9 USC vs. No. 8 Clemson

Spread: USC -5.5

Moneyline: USC -250; Clemson +205

O/U: 120.5