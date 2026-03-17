2025-26 Women's First Round Odds: Spreads, Lines for all 32 Games
The women's path to cutting down the final net begins this weekend.
The women's NCAA Tournament begins Friday and carries into Monday. Let's check out the odds for each first-round game at DraftKings Sportsbook as of March 20.
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FRIDAY, MARCH 20
No. 16 Missouri State vs. No. 1 Texas
Spread: Texas -43.5
Moneyline: TBD
O/U: 134.5
No. 15 Jacksonville vs. No. 2 LSU
Spread: LSU -51.5
Moneyline: TBD
O/U: 162.5
No. 15 Holy Cross vs. No. 2 Michigan
Spread: Michigan -41.5
Moneyline: TBD
O/U: 130.5
No. 14 UC San Diego vs. No. 3 TCU
Spread: TCU -34.5
Moneyline: TBD
O/U: 130.5
No. 14 Charleston vs. No. 3 Duke
Spread: Duke -33.5
Moneyline: TBD
O/U: 131.5
No. 13 Western Illinois vs. No. 4 UNC
Spread: UNC -25.5
Moneyline: UNC -50000; Western Illinois +4000
O/U: 132.5
No. 13 Green Bay vs. No. 4 Minnesota
Spread: Minnesota -22.5
Moneyline: Minnesota -10000; Green Bay +3000
O/U: 123.5
No. 13 Idaho vs. No. 4 Oklahoma
Spread: Oklahoma -34.5
Moneyline: TBD
O/U: 158.5
No. 12 Murray State vs. No. 5 Maryland
Spread: Maryland -30.5
Moneyline: TBD
O/U: 165.5
No. 12 Gonzaga vs. No. 5 Ole Miss
Spread: Ole Miss -13.5
Moneyline: Ole Miss -1050; Gonzaga +675
O/U: 135.5
No. 12 Colorado State vs. No. 5 Michigan State
Spread: Michigan State -18.5
Moneyline: Michigan State -3600; Colorado State +1500
O/U: 133.5
No. 11 South Dakota State vs. No. 6 Washington
Spread: Washington -5.5
Moneyline: Washington -265; South Dakota State +215
O/U: 131.5
No. 11 Nebraska vs. No. 6 Baylor
Spread: Nebraska -1.5
Moneyline: Nebraska -135, Baylor +114
O/U: 139.5
No. 10 Tennessee vs. No. 7 NC State
Spread: NC State -1.5
Moneyline: NC State -125; Tennessee +105
O/U: 151.5
No. 10 Villanova vs. No. 7 Texas Tech
Spread: Texas Tech -1.5
Moneyline: Texas Tech -135; Villanova +114
O/U: 129.5
No. 9 Virginia Tech vs. No. 8 Oregon
Spread: Oregon -3.5
Moneyline: Oregon -170; Virginia Tech +142
O/U: 138.5
SATURDAY, MARCH 21
No. 16 Southern vs. No. 1 South Carolina
Spread: South Carolina -52.5
Moneyline: TBD
O/U: 130.5
No. 16 UTSA vs. No. 1 UConn
Spread: UConn -54.5
Moneyline: TBD
O/U: 123.5
No. 16 Cal Baptist vs. No. 1 UCLA
Spread: UCLA -51.5
Moneyline: TBD
O/U: 146.5
No. 15 High Point vs. No. 2 Vanderbilt
Spread: Vanderbilt -36.5
Moneyline: TBD
O/U: 148.5
No. 15 Fairleigh Dickinson vs. No. 2 Iowa
Spread: Iowa -31.5
Moneyline: TBD
O/U: 128.5
No. 14 Howard vs. No. 3 Ohio State
Spread: Ohio State -38.5
Moneyline: TBD
O/U: 142.5
No. 14 Vermont vs. No. 3 Louisville
Spread: Louisville -26.5
Moneyline: Louisville -100000; Vermont +5000
O/U: 121.5
No. 13 Miami OH vs. No. 4 West Virginia
Spread: West Virginia -25.5
Moneyline: West Virginia -50000; Miami OH +4000
O/U: 124.5
No. 12 James Madison vs. No. 5 Kentucky
Spread: Kentucky -15.5
Moneyline: Kentucky -2100; James Madison +1100
O/U: 129.5
No. 11 Fairfield vs. No. 6 Notre Dame
Spread: Notre Dame -9.5
Moneyline: Notre Dame -500, Fairfield +380
O/U: 138.5
No. 11 Rhode Island vs. No. 6 Alabama
Spread: Alabama -9.5
Moneyline: Alabama -550; Rhode Island +410
O/U: 120.5
No. 10 Colorado vs. No. 7 Illinois
Spread: Illinois -3.5
Moneyline: Illinois -175; Colorado +145
O/U: 132.5
No. 10 Virginia vs. No. 7 Georgia
Spread: Georgia -1.5
Moneyline: Georgia -125, Virginia +105
O/U: 131.5
No. 9 Syracuse vs. No. 8 Iowa State
Spread: Iowa State -7.5
Moneyline: Iowa State -340; Syracuse +270
O/U: 149.5
No. 9 Princeton vs. No. 8 Oklahoma State
Spread: OKlahoma State -6.5
Moneyline: Oklahoma State -278, Princeton +225
O/U: 136.5
No. 9 USC vs. No. 8 Clemson
Spread: USC -5.5
Moneyline: USC -250; Clemson +205
O/U: 120.5
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Women's College Basketball Top 10, Bubble Team NET Rankings: UCLA, UConn Dominate
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