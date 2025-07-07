Women's National Basketball Association Potential Caitlin Clark-Paige Bueckers Matchup Moved to Home of NBA's Mavericks Published Jul. 7, 2025 6:38 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The Dallas Wings will try again showcasing a Caitlin Clark-Paige Bueckers matchup at the home of the NBA's Dallas Mavericks.

The Wings said Monday the club is moving the Aug. 1 game against Clark and the Indiana Fever to American Airlines Center.

What was supposed to be the first matchup of the past two No. 1 picks in the WNBA draft was held at AAC on June 27. Clark missed the Fever's 94-86 victory with a groin injury. Bueckers scored 27 points, the second-highest total of her rookie season.

If Clark returns this week from the groin injury that has sidelined her the past five games, the first meeting with Bueckers could come Sunday at Indianapolis.

Despite Clark's absence last month, the Wings' first game at the home of the Mavs drew 20,409 fans. It was the eighth regular-season game in WNBA history to draw at least 20,000.

Included in the crowd were nine-time NBA All-Star Kyrie Irving of the Mavericks, star Dallas Cowboys pass rusher Micah Parsons and Cooper Flagg, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft by the Mavericks last month.

The Wings normally play at the 7,000-seat College Park Center on the Texas-Arlington campus, about 20 miles from downtown Dallas. The Wings, who relocated from Tulsa, Oklahoma, in 2016, are planning to move into a renovated arena at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center Dallas in the next year or two.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

