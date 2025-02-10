Women's National Basketball Association Nike's first Super Bowl commercial in 27 years celebrates the best of women's sports Published Feb. 10, 2025 9:48 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The Super Bowl doesn't just bring out the biggest names in sports and entertainment every year. It also brings out the biggest brands. Well, most of them.

Nike, however, had surprisingly sat out on the sidelines since 1998, until it finally returned with a commercial during Super Bowl LIX. After a 27-year wait, the ad needed to deliver — and it did.

The minute-long "So Win" spot is an all-female commercial that celebrates nine of the top athletes in the sports world:

Jordan Chiles, member of the gold medal-winning U.S. Olympic gymnastics team

Caitlin Clark, reigning WNBA Rookie of the Year with the Indiana Fever

Sabrina Ionescu, three-time WNBA All-Star with the New York Liberty

Alexia Putellas, two-time Ballon d'Or Féminin winner

Sha'Carri Richardson, an Olympic gold medal-winning sprinter

Aryna Sabalenka, currently the No. 1 women's tennis player in the world

JuJu Watkins, sophomore standout for the USC women's basketball team

A'ja Wilson, reigning WNBA MVP with the Las Vegas Aces

Sophia Wilson, star USWNT/Portland Thorns forward

Grammy Award winner Doechii narrates the ad, which challenges all the things women are told they can't do in sports.

"You can't be demanding. You can't be relentless … so be relentless," Doechii says, as the athletes defiantly show off their skills. "You can't be confident … so be confident."

Then it ends with the clincher: "Whatever you do, you can't win. So win."

Winning is something those nine women know how to do. And it's what Nike did with its first Super Bowl commercial in almost 30 years.

