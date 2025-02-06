Women's National Basketball Association
Fever add two-time WNBA champ Sydney Colson to roster led by Caitlin Clark
Women's National Basketball Association

Fever add two-time WNBA champ Sydney Colson to roster led by Caitlin Clark

Published Feb. 6, 2025 5:48 p.m. ET

The Indiana Fever signed free agent guard Sydney Colson on Thursday, adding yet another WNBA champion to play behind All-Star point guard Caitlin Clark.

Colson spent the last three seasons in Las Vegas, the franchise that has won the last two league titles. She also was a key player on the 2011 NCAA champion Texas A&M Aggies.

"Sydney is a proven veteran in our league and throughout her career, delivered for her teams in many big moments," general manager Amber Cox said in a statement. "She brings a championship pedigree to the Fever, adding depth to our point guard position. We have the utmost confidence in her ability to step into any situation and deliver on both ends of the floor."

ADVERTISEMENT

Colson has averaged 2.8 points and 1.6 assists since being drafted by the Connecticut Sun in 2011 and subsequently traded to the New York Liberty. She also has a career shooting percentage of 40.4%, including a career-best 44.4% during the first of the Aces' two title runs.

The six-time playoff veteran, who will likely back up Clark, continues the trend Indiana has been searching for this offseason. Indiana already has signed free agent forwards Natasha Howard and DeWanna Bonner, who both have championship rings, and traded for shooting guard Sophie Cunningham, who spent the past six seasons with title-contending Phoenix.

[Read more: Indiana Fever to add two-time All-Star Natasha Howard in free agency]

They'll join a Fever nucleus led by three returning All-Stars — Clark and forward Aliyah Boston, the last two WNBA Rookies of the Year, and shooting guard Kelsey Mitchell — from a team that ended a seven-year playoff drought last season before exiting in the first round of the playoffs.

Colston thinks she'll fit right in with Indiana.

"I am very excited for this new opportunity with Indiana. I know several players and coaches from the Fever, and I trust what I know about them," Colson said. "I’m excited to be a part of the vision that the staff has for this team, and I’m ready to get to work."

Reporting by The Associated Press.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
Women's National Basketball Association
Indiana Fever
share
Get more from Women's National Basketball Association Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Can Kansas City Chiefs join the three-peat club? They're not alone in the chase

Can Kansas City Chiefs join the three-peat club? They're not alone in the chase

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballLIV Golf LIV GolfMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstSpeak logo SpeakBreakfast Ball logo Breakfast BallThe Facility logo The Facility
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
Soccer Leagues and Tournaments Image Soccer Leagues and TournamentsSuper Bowl 2025 image Super Bowl 2025Daytona 500 Image Daytona 500
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes