Top Moments: Sunday at the 2021 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show

The final day of the 2021 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show has begun, and "America's Dog Show" is one step closer to crowning this year's Best in Show.

The competition heated up on Saturday at Lyndhurst in Tarrytown, N.Y. as Verb took home the Master Agility Champion title for the second time in three years and four Group winners were selected to advance to the Best in Show judging.

The Westminster weekend action continues Sunday with the 6th Annual Masters Obedience Championship and Breed Judging and Junior Showmanship Preliminaries – happening now on the FOX Sports App!

And FOX Sports' Charlotte Wilder – co-host of " The People's Sports Podcast " – spoke with two of Sunday's junior showmanship entrants whose journeys to the WKC competition are nothing short of inspirational.

The final day of competition kicked off with the Masters Obedience Championship. In the first round, the nation’s top-ranked obedience dogs representing 10 breeds (both pure-bred and mixed breeds – also called All-American dogs) performed utility and signal exercises, such as drop on-call, directed jumping, retrieve over high jump, scent discrimination and group sit/stay.

But the real action takes place in the second round of competition when all teams will perform a six-minute routine (created by the handlers) to showcase their dog's unique skills and talents in range of obedience.

Last year, a black Labrador Retriever named Heart beat out 30 other dogs and won it all with a best-combined score of 287 out of 300 for the title of Masters Obedience Champion – an accomplishment she and her handler Linda Brennan of Columbia, New Jersey have logged every year since the competition was added in 2016. Newcomers will have a chance at the trophy this year as Heart officially "retired" from competing in 2020 after winning the Obedience Championship for the fifth consecutive year.

While the Masters Obedience Championship is underway, so is Breed Judging of the Sporting, Working and Terrier Groups. (The obedience challenge is separate from Best in Show and thus the events happen simultaneously). The breed winners will go on to compete against other breeds in their respective groups this afternoon as part of Group Judging in order to advance to the Best in Show judging Sunday evening.

The Sporting Group is the largest of the final three groups with 34 breeds entered, followed by the Terrier Group (32) and Working Group (31).

These three Group winners will go on to compete against the four winners that were selected on Saturday. They are:

– Hound Group: Bourbon the Whippet (Reserved Best in Show, 2020)

– Toy Group: Wasabi the Pekingese (Best in Show, 2012)

– Non-Sporting: Mathew the French Bulldog

– Herding Group: Connor the Old English Sheepdog

And tonight, one lucky dog will be awarded Best in Show – beating out 2,499 dogs and 208 breeds for the highly coveted blue ribbon.

Here are the top moments from Sunday's action.

For a comprehensive list of 2021 WKC winners thus far, click here for Best of Breed, Group, Junior Showmanship, Obedience and Agility Results.

