2021 Westminster Dog Show Agility Competition, top moments and more

The 2021 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show is officially underway!

And this year's competition is already shaping up to be a wonderful show.

Westminster, also known as "America's Dog Show", kicked things off at Lyndhurst in Tarrytown, N.Y. on Friday in its first outdoor show ever. The action includes Breed Judging and Junior Showmanship Preliminaries as the best dogs in the country – a total of 2,500 dogs representing 209 breeds – compete for the highly coveted blue ribbon and title of Best in Show.

The weekend's first big event is the highly anticipated 8th Annual Masters Agility Championship, and FOX Sports' Charlotte Wilder – co-host of " The People's Sports Podcast " – gave an exclusive behind-the-scene sneak peak of the course on Thursday.

The field was narrowed down from 350 dogs who participated in two rounds of agility preliminaries on Friday, to 50 finalists competing in the big tent Saturday for the title of Masters Agility Champion.

The dogs climb, balance, jump, weave and sprint their way over and through a series of obstacles on a course that they have never seen before – handlers and their dogs didn't get their first look at the course until 45 minutes before the event started.

While the equipment is the same each year, the course layout is different for every dog show, so success will lie in the communication between the dog and their handler to guide them through the course without ever having done it before. And it's all trickier than you might imagine, as one dog's trainer discovered while taking an unfortunate fall.

For the first time since 2017, a handler fell during the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show agility competition. Ripple’s trainer, Daniel Haddy, fell trying to direct the Boston Terrier out of the tunnel section of the agility course. Despite the mistake, Ripple and Daniel finished the run and celebrated together afterward.

This year’s obstacles include the seesaw, tunnel, bar jump, tire jump and fan-favorite weave poles.

More than 300 dogs ranging from a Chihuahua to a Rottweiler competed in the timed obstacle course, and Border Collies were the top-represented breed in this year's agility challenge with 59 entries. Last year, P!nk the Border Collie won it all after finishing the course in under 30 seconds!

There are five Regular Classes that are divided by jump heights in order to make the competition equal between the different sizes of dogs. They are:

8" Class – dogs up to 11" at the shoulder

12" Class – dogs over 11" and up to 14" at the shoulder

16" Class – dogs over 14" and up to 18" at the shoulder

20" Class – dogs over 18" and up to 22" at the shoulder

24" Class – dogs over 22" at the shoulder

First up on Saturday was the 16" Class, where Boss the Shetland Sheepdog dominated the competition with a winning time of 31.78 seconds.

Next up were the little dogs in the 8" class, and Lark the Papillon topped the leaderboard with a time of 33.51 seconds.

The big dogs were up next, and Doogie the Border Collie took the top spot with a 36.88-second performance, but it was a tight race as Cannon the Boxer came in second place just .22 seconds behind Doogie.

In the 12" Class, Pre the Poodle won with an impressive time of 30.41 seconds.

Also in that class was Plop, an 8-year-old Australian cattle dog mix rescue who had major surgery a mere 15 months ago. Plop came in fourth in the agility challenge with a time of 37.73 seconds, but he won The Comeback Dog of the Year – a special award for the top mixed-breed dog. (The agility challenge is separate from Best in Show and open to both purebred and mixed-breed dogs.)

Last but not least is the 20" Class!

Also, Breed Judging in the Hound, Toy, Non-Sporting and Herding Groups has wrapped up and the top dogs from each breed are headed to Group Judging next. The winners from each of the four groups will advance to Best in Show judging.

Here are the top moments from Saturday's action.

On Saturday, the Belgian Laekenois made its Westminster Dog Show debut! The herding dog is one of the four new AKC-recognized breeds – along with Barbet, Biewer Terrier and Dogo Argentino – participating in Westminster weekend for the first time.

And, keep an eye out for three-year-old Argon's Black Diamond "Plum" the Retriever, a beloved New York City cancer center therapy dog who will compete in the Sporting Group on Sunday.

If you want to get in on the action, all you have to do is snap a picture of your dog watching the show and share it on social media with the Westminster weekend official hashtag for the chance to be featured.

The competition continues Sunday, with the Masters Obedience Championship, followed by judging of the Sporting, Working and Terrier Groups and Best in Show. The action will be broadcast on FS1 from 1:30-4 p.m ET, and on FOX from 7:30-11 p.m. ET.

