United States Football League
USFL Week 9: Philadelphia Stars-Pittsburgh Maulers top plays USFL Week 9: Philadelphia Stars-Pittsburgh Maulers top plays
United States Football League

USFL Week 9: Philadelphia Stars-Pittsburgh Maulers top plays

18 mins ago

Week 9 of the USFL season comes to a close Sunday with a matchup between divisional foes Philadelphia (5-3) and Pittsburgh (1-7) on FS1.

It's these South Division rivals' second meeting this season. The Stars defeated the Maulers back in Week 2.

Earlier Sunday, the New Orleans Breakers took down the Tampa Bay Bandits, 17-6, to clinch the final spot in the inaugural USFL playoffs in Canton, Ohio.

Here are the top plays.

Philadelphia Stars vs. Pittsburgh Maulers

Picked!

The Stars got off to a hot start, picking off Maulers QB Vad Lee near the red zone to take over. Philadelphia took a 3-0 lead after nailing a 47-yard field goal midway through the first frame after the turnover.

Bombs away

Lee redeemed himself on the following drive, connecting with tight end Hunter Thedford for a 23-yard gain.

Returning the favor

The Maulers knotted things up with a monster 59-yarder to keep things close.

Reeling it in

Stars QB Case Cookus found TD Bug Howard for a gain of 29 yards to move Philly downfield.

Turnover

Misfortune struck Philly early in the second quarter when Matt Colburn fumbled near midfield.

Stay tuned for more updates.

Get more from United States Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
USFL - Stars vs. Maulers - 6/12/2022 USFL - Stars vs. Maulers - 6/12/2022
share story
USFL Week 9: Breakers stifle Bandits, clinch playoff berth
United States Football League

USFL Week 9: Breakers stifle Bandits, clinch playoff berth

1 hour ago
Gamblers, Abernathy deal KO to Stallions' unbeaten season
United States Football League

Gamblers, Abernathy deal KO to Stallions' unbeaten season

21 hours ago
USFL Week 9: Gamblers hand Stallions first loss of the season
United States Football League

USFL Week 9: Gamblers hand Stallions first loss of the season

23 hours ago
Darrius Shepherd’s heroics lift Generals over Panthers
United States Football League

Darrius Shepherd’s heroics lift Generals over Panthers

1 day ago
USFL Week 9: Generals come from behind, clinch North Division
United States Football League

USFL Week 9: Generals come from behind, clinch North Division

1 day ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesNASCAR Cup Series Standings NASCAR StandingsMLB Standings MLB Standings2022 NFL Draft 2022 NFL DRAFTMLB Highlights MLB Highlights
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes