United States Football League USFL Week 9: Philadelphia Stars-Pittsburgh Maulers top plays 18 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Week 9 of the USFL season comes to a close Sunday with a matchup between divisional foes Philadelphia (5-3) and Pittsburgh (1-7) on FS1.

It's these South Division rivals' second meeting this season. The Stars defeated the Maulers back in Week 2.

Earlier Sunday, the New Orleans Breakers took down the Tampa Bay Bandits , 17-6, to clinch the final spot in the inaugural USFL playoffs in Canton, Ohio.

Here are the top plays.

Philadelphia Stars vs. Pittsburgh Maulers

Picked!

The Stars got off to a hot start, picking off Maulers QB Vad Lee near the red zone to take over. Philadelphia took a 3-0 lead after nailing a 47-yard field goal midway through the first frame after the turnover.

Bombs away

Lee redeemed himself on the following drive, connecting with tight end Hunter Thedford for a 23-yard gain.

Returning the favor

The Maulers knotted things up with a monster 59-yarder to keep things close.

Reeling it in

Stars QB Case Cookus found TD Bug Howard for a gain of 29 yards to move Philly downfield.

Turnover

Misfortune struck Philly early in the second quarter when Matt Colburn fumbled near midfield.

Stay tuned for more updates.

Get more from United States Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.