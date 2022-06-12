USFL Week 9: Philadelphia Stars-Pittsburgh Maulers top plays
Week 9 of the USFL season comes to a close Sunday with a matchup between divisional foes Philadelphia (5-3) and Pittsburgh (1-7) on FS1.
It's these South Division rivals' second meeting this season. The Stars defeated the Maulers back in Week 2.
Earlier Sunday, the New Orleans Breakers took down the Tampa Bay Bandits, 17-6, to clinch the final spot in the inaugural USFL playoffs in Canton, Ohio.
Here are the top plays.
Philadelphia Stars vs. Pittsburgh Maulers
Picked!
The Stars got off to a hot start, picking off Maulers QB Vad Lee near the red zone to take over. Philadelphia took a 3-0 lead after nailing a 47-yard field goal midway through the first frame after the turnover.
Bombs away
Lee redeemed himself on the following drive, connecting with tight end Hunter Thedford for a 23-yard gain.
Returning the favor
The Maulers knotted things up with a monster 59-yarder to keep things close.
Reeling it in
Stars QB Case Cookus found TD Bug Howard for a gain of 29 yards to move Philly downfield.
Turnover
Misfortune struck Philly early in the second quarter when Matt Colburn fumbled near midfield.
Stay tuned for more updates.