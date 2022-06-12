United States Football League
USFL Week 9: Tampa Bay Bandits-New Orleans Breakers top plays

25 mins ago

Week 9 of the USFL season continues Sunday with the Tampa Bay Bandits (4-4) and the New Orleans Breakers (5-3) in action on FOX, with the final playoff spot in the South on the line.

The Breakers can claim a postseason berth with a win. If the Bandits win, then follow up with a victory in Week 10, they will earn the postseason bid.

The playoffs, which will be held at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio, begin with the semifinals on Saturday, June 25.

Here are the top plays.

Tampa Bay Bandits vs. New Orleans Breakers 

Highway robbery

The Bandits came up with what looked to be the first big play of the game when Anthony Butler picked off Kyle Sloter. But the Breakers' defense held and the game remained scoreless.

Ouch!

The Tampa defense kept coming, with Jeff McCulloch laying a vicious hit on Sloter. The score remained 0-0 heading into the second quarter.

New face turns the tide

The Breakers inserted quarterback Zach Smith into the lineup, and the move immediately paid dividends.

Smith directed an eight-play, 50-yard drive, giving New Orleans a 6-0 lead (the extra point was missed) with a 21-yard touchdown pass to Sal Cannella.

Stay tuned for more updates.

