USFL Week 9 live updates: Michigan Panthers vs. Pittsburgh Maulers

Updated Jun. 10, 2023 1:00 p.m. ET

Week 9 of the USFL season is here, and the action starts Saturday on FOX with the first of two highly anticipated divisional matchups.

Kicking things off, the Michigan Panthers (3-5) are taking on the Pittsburgh Maulers (2-6) in Canton, Ohio.

Later, the Memphis Showboats (5-3) are playing host to the New Orleans Breakers (5-3) at 3 p.m. ET.

Here are the top moments!

Michigan Panthers vs. Pittsburgh Maulers

Coming out hot!

The Maulers wasted no time getting started as Josh Simmons returned the opening kickoff all the way to Michigan's 29-yard line.

A few players later, it was Simmons again, this time hauling in a perfect pass from Troy Williams, beating a defense that couldn't have been played much better. That gave the Maulers a quick 7-0 lead.

‘I knew it was a gonna be a bomb, for sure’

Have you ever seen an 83-yard punt? Now you have, courtesy of Matt Mengel!

Mengel then talked to Brock Huard about his monster boot.

Sticky fingers

Meanwhile, Michigan had a few highlights as well, including this incredible catch by AJ Richardson. How did he even see it?

Sack attack

The Panthers also made life difficult for Williams, notching four sacks in the first quarter. Breeland Speaks managed his ninth of the season, which he did with only a three-man rush, right here:

Pittsburgh special

The Maulers continued to rule the day on special teams. Madre London not only blocked the punt, be he recovered it, too! 

Pregame scene

United States Football League
Michigan Panthers
Pittsburgh Maulers
LeBron James, NASCAR's 'Le Monster' draw buzz at iconic race Le Mans

