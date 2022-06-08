United States Football League USFL Week 8 Players of the Week: Case Cookus, Chris Odom 26 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The inaugural season of the USFL has been marked by standout performances.

That was no different in Week 8, when a number of players dropped eye-opening performances — some of them when their teams really needed them.

But three players really went above and beyond the call of duty, and that's why they are your Week 8 Players of the Week.

Let's take a look.

Offensive Player of the Week: Case Cookus, QB, Philadelphia Stars

Cookus was so good in Sunday's 46-24 victory over the Michigan Panthers that he was honored twice — for the best pass and the best run — in our selections for best plays of Week 8.

On the first play, Cookus avoided the rush and dropped a 51-yard dime between two defenders for a touchdown pass. Then, he dashed 79 yards for a rushing touchdown on a play he said was "by far the most athletic thing I've ever done."

It all led Joel Klatt to say he was planning to stuff the ballot box for Cookus, but we're not sure that was even necessary.

Cookus ended up having a huge day, completing 20 of 26 passes for 247 yards and four touchdowns, and rushing for 102 yards and another score on just three carries.

Defensive Player of the Week: Chris Odom, DE, Houston Gamblers

There is no denying it has been a difficult season for the 1-7 Gamblers. But Odom has been an obvious and dazzling bright spot throughout. Sunday's matchup against the Tampa Bay Bandits was a perfect example.

The 6-4, 260-pound Odom was in the Bandits' backfield all day long, compiling five tackles, three sacks and a tackle for loss in Houston's 13-3 defeat.

Odom, a 27-year-old who played seven games for the Green Bay Packers in 2017 and four for Washington in 2019, now has a league-leading 11 sacks through eight games. That's four more sacks then the man in second place, Philadelphia's Adam Rodriguez.

Special Teams Player of the Week: Cole Murphy, K, Michigan Panthers

Ahmed not only lined up and drilled a USFL-record 61-yard field goal on Saturday, he did it with yards to spare, the ball easily clearing the bar.

"That looked like it would have been good from 70 yards. It hit the back of the net!" Shannon Sharpe raved on "Undisputed." "That didn't just squeak over the crossbar."

Here's what it looked like from the ground.

Get more from United States Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.