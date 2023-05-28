USFL Week 7 top plays: Showboats lead Gamblers in third quarter
Week 7 of the USFL season is filled with matchups that carry serious playoff implications, and we've got you covered with all the action from a Sunday slate that includes a pair of crucial contests.
First off, the Houston Gamblers (4-2) take on the Memphis Showboats (3-3) as the Gamblers try to keep pace with the Birmingham Stallions (5-2) atop the South Division.
Later, the Michigan Panthers (2-4) face the New Jersey Generals (2-4) as both try to stay within reach of the North Division-leading Philadelphia Stars (4-3) (5:30 p.m. ET on FS1 and the FOX Sports app).
See the full list of regular-season week-by-week matchups here.
Here are the top moments!
Houston Gamblers vs. Memphis Showboats
Hot start for Houston!
After a postponed start, the Houston Gamblers' defense started with a Manny Bunch interception, leading to a field goal for Houston's first drive.
Memphis answers quickly
After a 45-yard kick return by Memphis speedster Derrick Dillon, the Showboats' offense went nine plays for 50 yards resulting in a five-yard touchdown pass from Caleb Kelley to Vinny Popale.
At the end of the first quarter, Memphis led 7-3.
Memphis INT!
Towards the end of the first half, Greg Reaves intercepted a pass attempt that was tipped, leaving the Showboats' offense in a great position to score.
Memphis led 13-6 at the half.
Stay tuned for more updates!
-
2023 USFL Week 7 predictions, expert picks by Chris 'The Bear' Fallica
USFL Week 7 highlights: Birmingham Stallions beat New Orleans Breakers
USFL Week 7 highlights: Philadelphia Stars defeat Pittsburgh Maulers
-
Inside Corey Coleman's journey from first-round NFL pick to USFL standout
2023 USFL schedule: Dates, times, channel, full week-by-week matchups
USFL Week 7: What to expect in all four matchups
-
2023 USFL odds Week 7: Betting lines, spreads, results
Stallions find that winning song, rock past Breakers to division lead
2023 USFL Playoffs: Schedule, playoff picture, dates, time, TV
-
2023 USFL Week 7 predictions, expert picks by Chris 'The Bear' Fallica
USFL Week 7 highlights: Birmingham Stallions beat New Orleans Breakers
USFL Week 7 highlights: Philadelphia Stars defeat Pittsburgh Maulers
-
Inside Corey Coleman's journey from first-round NFL pick to USFL standout
2023 USFL schedule: Dates, times, channel, full week-by-week matchups
USFL Week 7: What to expect in all four matchups
-
2023 USFL odds Week 7: Betting lines, spreads, results
Stallions find that winning song, rock past Breakers to division lead
2023 USFL Playoffs: Schedule, playoff picture, dates, time, TV