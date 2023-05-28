United States Football League USFL Week 7 top plays: Showboats lead Gamblers in third quarter Updated May. 28, 2023 4:41 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Week 7 of the USFL season is filled with matchups that carry serious playoff implications, and we've got you covered with all the action from a Sunday slate that includes a pair of crucial contests.

First off, the Houston Gamblers (4-2) take on the Memphis Showboats (3-3) as the Gamblers try to keep pace with the Birmingham Stallions (5-2) atop the South Division.

Later, the Michigan Panthers (2-4) face the New Jersey Generals (2-4) as both try to stay within reach of the North Division-leading Philadelphia Stars (4-3) (5:30 p.m. ET on FS1 and the FOX Sports app).

Here are the top moments!

Houston Gamblers vs. Memphis Showboats

Hot start for Houston!

After a postponed start, the Houston Gamblers' defense started with a Manny Bunch interception, leading to a field goal for Houston's first drive.

Memphis answers quickly

After a 45-yard kick return by Memphis speedster Derrick Dillon, the Showboats' offense went nine plays for 50 yards resulting in a five-yard touchdown pass from Caleb Kelley to Vinny Popale.

At the end of the first quarter, Memphis led 7-3.

Memphis INT!

Towards the end of the first half, Greg Reaves intercepted a pass attempt that was tipped, leaving the Showboats' offense in a great position to score.

Memphis led 13-6 at the half.

