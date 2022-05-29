United States Football League
USFL Week 7: Stars-Gamblers top plays USFL Week 7: Stars-Gamblers top plays
United States Football League

USFL Week 7: Stars-Gamblers top plays

40 mins ago

After an action-packed weekend, Week 7 of the USFL season concludes Sunday with a matchup between the Philadelphia Stars (3-3) and the Houston Gamblers (1-5).

The Gamblers are in the midst of a losing streak and are no stranger to heartbreak, dropping their last two games on the final play of the game.

Meanwhile, Philly has kicked things into gear, winning two of its last three. And the Stars have a little extra to play for as well: A win Sunday night would eliminate Houston from playoff contention.

Here are the top plays from Sunday's game.

Philadelphia Stars vs. Houston Gamblers

That was fast

Houston was well aware of the stakes and struck early with an aggressive approach on defense. 

The Gamblers rushed Case Cookus with a storm of pressure, hitting him to force a wobbly underthrow. The pass was picked off and taken to the house by Houston's Donald Payne Jr.

With four minutes to spare before halftime, the Stars' Matt Colburn III rushed for a 4-yard touchdown, putting Philly in the lead, 13-10.  

But Houston managed to squeeze in one more touchdown before the end of the half. Kenji Bahar completed a 6-yard pass to Brandon Barnes for a TD, putting the Gamblers back up 17-13 just 17 seconds before the break. 

After both teams punted on their initial third-quarter drives, the Gamblers put together a seven-play, 70-yard drive, extending their lead to 24-13 thanks to Mark Thompson's 9-yard touchdown run.

The Stars tried to answer back, going for it on fourth down, but the Gamblers hunkered down and stopped them.

At the end of the third, the Gamblers led 24-13. 

Stay tuned for more updates.

Get more from United States Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
USFL - Stars vs. Gamblers - 5/29/2022 USFL - Stars vs. Gamblers - 5/29/2022
share story
Bolden, Scarbrough and a pair of linemen shine in Stallions' win
United States Football League

Bolden, Scarbrough and a pair of linemen shine in Stallions' win

33 mins ago
Bo Scarbrough boosts Stallions' offense in playoff-clinching win
United States Football League

Bo Scarbrough boosts Stallions' offense in playoff-clinching win

1 hour ago
USFL Week 7: Stallions top Maulers, clinch playoff spot
United States Football League

USFL Week 7: Stallions top Maulers, clinch playoff spot

3 hours ago
USFL odds Week 7: How to bet, pick, results
United States Football League

USFL odds Week 7: How to bet, pick, results

8 hours ago
Breakers come back to beat Panthers in first USFL OT
United States Football League

Breakers come back to beat Panthers in first USFL OT

18 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesNASCAR Cup Series Standings NASCAR StandingsMLB Standings MLB Standings2022 NFL Draft 2022 NFL DRAFTMLB Highlights MLB Highlights
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes