USFL Week 7: Stars-Gamblers top plays

After an action-packed weekend, Week 7 of the USFL season concludes Sunday with a matchup between the Philadelphia Stars (3-3) and the Houston Gamblers (1-5).

The Gamblers are in the midst of a losing streak and are no stranger to heartbreak, dropping their last two games on the final play of the game.

Meanwhile, Philly has kicked things into gear, winning two of its last three. And the Stars have a little extra to play for as well: A win Sunday night would eliminate Houston from playoff contention.

Here are the top plays from Sunday's game.

Philadelphia Stars vs. Houston Gamblers

That was fast

Houston was well aware of the stakes and struck early with an aggressive approach on defense.

The Gamblers rushed Case Cookus with a storm of pressure, hitting him to force a wobbly underthrow. The pass was picked off and taken to the house by Houston's Donald Payne Jr.

With four minutes to spare before halftime, the Stars' Matt Colburn III rushed for a 4-yard touchdown, putting Philly in the lead, 13-10.

But Houston managed to squeeze in one more touchdown before the end of the half. Kenji Bahar completed a 6-yard pass to Brandon Barnes for a TD, putting the Gamblers back up 17-13 just 17 seconds before the break.

After both teams punted on their initial third-quarter drives, the Gamblers put together a seven-play, 70-yard drive, extending their lead to 24-13 thanks to Mark Thompson's 9-yard touchdown run.

The Stars tried to answer back, going for it on fourth down, but the Gamblers hunkered down and stopped them.

At the end of the third, the Gamblers led 24-13.

