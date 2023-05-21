United States Football League USFL Week 6 top plays: Houston Gamblers lead New Jersey Generals Updated May. 21, 2023 6:03 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

There are some great matchups on the schedule in Week 6 of the USFL , and we've got you covered with all the action from a Sunday slate that includes a pair of contests.

The Philadelphia Stars (3-3) began the day by defeating the New Orleans Breakers (4-2), 16-10. Soon, the New Jersey Generals (2-3) will do battle with the Houston Gamblers (3-2) on FOX.

Yesterday, the Memphis Showboats (3-3) dominated the Pittsburgh Maulers (2-4), 22-0, while the Birmingham Stallions (4-2) took down the Michigan Panthers (2-4), 27-13.

Here are the top moments!

New Jersey Generals vs. Houston Gamblers

QB1

Kyle Lauletta is making his first start at quarterback for the Generals.

Stuffed!

The Generals and Gamblers each punted to begin the game, which was followed by the former going for it on fourth-and-2 from the 50-yard line on their next possession. Running back Darius Victor got the call on the run but was stopped short of the line to gain by Gamblers defensive back Donald Rutledge Jr.

Get up!

On third down of the ensuing possession, Gamblers quarterback Kenji Bahar hit tight end Clint Sigg Jr., who picked up the first down and went airborne for extra yardage. Sigg had a 15-yard reception later in the drive.

BOOM!

On the ninth play of the drive, Mark Thompson bulldozed his way into the end zone for a 6-yard score. Houston led 7-0 after the first quarter.

Making it happen

Faced with a third-and-17 on the Generals' 5-yard line, Lauletta took matters into his own legs, taking off, absorbing a hit and gaining enough yards for the first down.

Two-score lead

New Jersey was forced to punt shortly after Lauletta's scramble, and Justin Hall ran the punt back to the Generals' 39-yard line for Houston. On the second play of Houston's possession, Haul reeled in a 14-yard reception. Four plays later, the Gamblers stretched their lead to two scores when Nick Vogel connected on a 38-yard field goal.

Going the other way

Lauletta had his pass intercepted by Gamblers safety Jeremiah Johnson on the Generals' next possession. Five plays after the pick, which Johnson ran back to the Generals' 42-yard line, Vogel made a 37-yard field goal. Houston led 13-0 at halftime.

Another one

Houston opened the second half with a 12-play, 7:31 drive that ended with Vogel making his third field goal. This one snuck inside the right post from 34 yards out.

On the board

New Jersey had its best drive of the game on its first of the second half. With that said, it was a 7:33 drive that ended with a 35-yard field goal from Nick Sciba with 14:56 remaining in the fourth quarter. The Generals trailed 16-3.

Pregame scene

