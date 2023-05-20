United States Football League
USFL Week 6 live updates: Showboats all over Maulers in the second quarter
USFL Week 6 live updates: Showboats all over Maulers in the second quarter

Updated May. 20, 2023 1:25 p.m. ET

There are some great matchups on the schedule in Week 6 of the USFL, and we've got you covered with all the action from a Saturday slate that includes a pair of contests.

First, the Pittsburgh Maulers (2-3) take on the Memphis Showboats (2-3) in a battle in Memphis between two tough teams seeking to gain some momentum.

Later, the Birmingham Stallions (3-2) and Michigan Panthers (2-3) meet up (4 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app), with the Panthers seeking their first home win at Detroit's Ford Field.

Here are the top moments!

Pittsburgh Maulers vs. Memphis Showboats

Washington's big run!

Juwan Washington breaks off a 30-yard run, giving Memphis a chance to put more points on the board.

Maulers trying to get something going

Memphis's defense has done well against Pittsburgh, but on this play Troy Williams flips the ball to Isaiah Hennie for a first down. 

Showboat your way into the end zone!

Midway through the second quarter, Vinny Papale went 37-yards on a reception, scoring the game's first touchdown and going up 10-0 against the Maulers. 

Pregame scene

