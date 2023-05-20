USFL Week 6 live updates: Showboats all over Maulers in the second quarter
There are some great matchups on the schedule in Week 6 of the USFL, and we've got you covered with all the action from a Saturday slate that includes a pair of contests.
First, the Pittsburgh Maulers (2-3) take on the Memphis Showboats (2-3) in a battle in Memphis between two tough teams seeking to gain some momentum.
Later, the Birmingham Stallions (3-2) and Michigan Panthers (2-3) meet up (4 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app), with the Panthers seeking their first home win at Detroit's Ford Field.
See the full list of regular-season week-by-week matchups here.
Here are the top moments!
Pittsburgh Maulers vs. Memphis Showboats
Washington's big run!
Juwan Washington breaks off a 30-yard run, giving Memphis a chance to put more points on the board.
Maulers trying to get something going
Memphis's defense has done well against Pittsburgh, but on this play Troy Williams flips the ball to Isaiah Hennie for a first down.
Showboat your way into the end zone!
Midway through the second quarter, Vinny Papale went 37-yards on a reception, scoring the game's first touchdown and going up 10-0 against the Maulers.
Stay tuned for updates!
Pregame scene
-
USFL midseason MVP watch: Breakers QB McLeod Bethel-Thompson leads the way
2023 USFL Week 6 predictions, expert picks by Chris 'The Bear' Fallica
USFL Week 6: What to expect in all four matchups
-
2023 USFL schedule: Dates, times, channel, full week-by-week matchups
Best USFL Week 5 mic'd up moments: 'We finally won!'
No longer 'lost in the shuffle,' Gamblers' Mark Thompson is dominating USFL
-
2023 USFL odds Week 6: Betting lines, spreads
What to expect in Memphis Showboats vs. Pittsburgh Maulers
USFL Inside the drive: How Philadelphia Stars rallied for second win of season
-
USFL midseason MVP watch: Breakers QB McLeod Bethel-Thompson leads the way
2023 USFL Week 6 predictions, expert picks by Chris 'The Bear' Fallica
USFL Week 6: What to expect in all four matchups
-
2023 USFL schedule: Dates, times, channel, full week-by-week matchups
Best USFL Week 5 mic'd up moments: 'We finally won!'
No longer 'lost in the shuffle,' Gamblers' Mark Thompson is dominating USFL
-
2023 USFL odds Week 6: Betting lines, spreads
What to expect in Memphis Showboats vs. Pittsburgh Maulers
USFL Inside the drive: How Philadelphia Stars rallied for second win of season