USFL Week 6 live updates: Birmingham Stallions vs. Michigan Panthers
There are some great matchups on the schedule in Week 6 of the USFL, and we've got you covered with all the action from a Saturday slate that includes a pair of contests.
First, the Memphis Showboats (3-3) won their third straight game, this one in dominant fashion with a 22-0 shutout of the Pittsburgh Maulers (2-4).
Next, the Birmingham Stallions (3-2) and Michigan Panthers (2-3) are meeting up, with the Panthers seeking their first home win at Detroit's Ford Field.
See the full list of regular-season week-by-week matchups here.
Here are the top moments!
Birmingham Stallions vs. Michigan Panthers
Big play for Michigan!
A big throw from Josh Love and a beautiful catch from Trey Quinn resulted in three points for the Panthers early in the first quarter.
Alex McGough rushed 24 yards to set the Stallions up for their second field goal of the afternoon.
Birmingham went up 6-3 halfway through the second quarter.
Stay tuned for updates!
Pregame scene
-
USFL midseason MVP watch: Breakers QB McLeod Bethel-Thompson leads the way
2023 USFL Week 6 predictions, expert picks by Chris 'The Bear' Fallica
USFL Week 6: What to expect in all four matchups
-
2023 USFL schedule: Dates, times, channel, full week-by-week matchups
Best USFL Week 5 mic'd up moments: 'We finally won!'
No longer 'lost in the shuffle,' Gamblers' Mark Thompson is dominating USFL
-
2023 USFL odds Week 6: Betting lines, spreads, results
What to expect in Memphis Showboats vs. Pittsburgh Maulers
USFL Inside the drive: How Philadelphia Stars rallied for second win of season
-
USFL midseason MVP watch: Breakers QB McLeod Bethel-Thompson leads the way
2023 USFL Week 6 predictions, expert picks by Chris 'The Bear' Fallica
USFL Week 6: What to expect in all four matchups
-
2023 USFL schedule: Dates, times, channel, full week-by-week matchups
Best USFL Week 5 mic'd up moments: 'We finally won!'
No longer 'lost in the shuffle,' Gamblers' Mark Thompson is dominating USFL
-
2023 USFL odds Week 6: Betting lines, spreads, results
What to expect in Memphis Showboats vs. Pittsburgh Maulers
USFL Inside the drive: How Philadelphia Stars rallied for second win of season