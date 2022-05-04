United States Football League USFL Week 3 Players of the Week: Johnnie Dixon, DeMarquis Gates 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The Birmingham Stallions and New Orleans Breakers have established themselves as the two best teams in the USFL through Week 3 of the league's inaugural season.

And even though the Stallions are the only undefeated team remaining, their 22-13 victory over the Breakers last weekend was not only hard-fought, it required a nice comeback.

So it should come as no surprise that both teams are represented in the Offensive and Defensive Players of the Week honors for Week 3.

Offensive Player of The Week: Johnnie Dixon, WR, New Orleans Breakers

The Stallions' defense did a great job on Breakers quarterback Kyle Sloter, allowing him to complete just over 55% of his passes. But when Sloter did find openings in Birmingham's defense, it was usually because Dixon was making things happen.

Dixon was the target on 10 of Sloter's 47 pass attempts, catching seven of them for 86 yards. Two of those receptions ended in touchdowns, the only two times a New Orleans player found the end zone.

Through three games, Dixon leads the USFL in receiving yards (165) and is tied with Houston's Isaiah Zuber in receiving touchdowns (three).

Defensive Player of The Week: DeMarquis Gates, LB, Birmingham Stallions

Gates was one of four Birmingham defenders to rack up double-digit tackles against New Orleans, and his 10 trailed teammates Scooby Wright (17) and Dondrea Tillman (11).

But the 26-year-old product of Ole Miss stood out in that he was everywhere, wreaking havoc all over the field.

Not only did he have 10 tackles, but Gates also had a half-sack, a tackle for loss, an interception and two pass defenses.

And the interception basically iced the game.

Special Teams Player of the Week: Tyler Rausa, K, Tampa Bay Bandits

Many of the USFL's kickers have struggled this season, as it's been tough to adjust on the fly to a new snapper/holder combination, plus a new ball.

But not Rausa.

The former Boise State kicker, 28, nailed two of his three field-goal attempts and all three of his PATs. One of those field goals was a 46-yarder that beat the Gamblers, 27-26.

Rausa couldn't hide his excitement with the honor.

