USFL Week 1: Houston Gamblers-Michigan Panthers top plays

Week 1 of the inaugural United States Football League season is in full swing with three huge matchups Sunday.

Kicking things off, the Houston Gamblers are battling the Michigan Panthers.

That will be followed by the Philadelphia Stars taking on the New Orleans Breakers at 4 p.m. ET, and the Tampa Bay Bandits facing the Pittsburgh Maulers at 8 p.m. ET on FS1.

Keep an eye out for state-of-the-art automatic first-down measurement technology while enjoying mic'd up players all over the field, new helmet, drone and dual sky cams, and never-before-seen access.

Here are the top moments:

Houston Gamblers vs. Michigan Panthers

Breaking the ice

The hometown man Nick Vogel opened scoring for the Gamblers, who took a 3-0 lead on the strength of his right leg midway through the first quarter.

He. Will. Go!

They don't call themselves the No. 1 defense in the league for no reason. Defensive captain Reggie Northrup scooped up the loose pigskin following a forced fumble near the goal line and took it 90 yards the other way to build on the Gamblers' advantage. 

Kevin Sumlin capitalized on the score by opting to go for two. His move proved successful, putting HOU up 11-0.

Ball-hunters

Houston's had one mission in mind during the first half: Poke the ball loose. It did so for the second time in two quarters with this textbook tackle.

Defense to offense

The Gamblers have their first offensive TD! After the fumble recovery, Clayton Thorson showed tremendous moxie in the pocket, hanging tough under pressure to find Isaiah Zuber in the back of the end zone. Thorson's pass was an absolute thing of beauty.

Tickets for all regular-season USFL games can be purchased directly at theUSFL.com. Adult general admission tickets are $10, and each ticketed adult can receive up to three free tickets for children under the age of 15.

