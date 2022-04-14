United States Football League USFL 2022: How to watch, channel, kickoff time and more 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Football fans, it's time! Opening weekend of the inaugural 2022 United States Football League season is here, with the first game between the Birmingham Stallions and New Jersey Generals kicking off Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET, followed by a tripleheader Sunday.

As exciting as this weekend will be, you might be wondering how to tune in for all the gridiron action, both in Week 1 and all season long. Here's how to watch the USFL this season: the channels, kickoff times for Week 1 games, and much more.

USFL Week 1 Schedule

New Jersey Generals at Birmingham Stallions : Saturday, April 16, 7:30 p.m. ET (FOX, NBC, Peacock)

Houston Gamblers at Michigan Panthers : Sunday, April 17, noon ET (NBC, Peacock)

Philadelphia Stars vs. New Orleans Breakers : Sunday, April 17, 4 p.m. ET (USA)

Tampa Bay Bandits at Pittsburgh Maulers , Sunday, April 17, 8 p.m. ET (FS1)

FOX Sports and NBC Sports, the USFL’s official media partners, will combine to present all 43 games live this inaugural season.

There will be 18 prime-time broadcasts, including the USFL Championship Game on Sunday, July 3, airing on FOX from Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio.

For the 2022 USFL season, FOX Sports will carry 22 games split between FOX (14) and FS1 (eight), and NBC Sports will present 22 games on NBC (nine), USA Network (nine), and Peacock (four). Check out the full season schedule here.

When you tune in for USFL games this year, you'll notice some incredibly innovative additions to the broadcast. Here's just a sample:

First-down measurements

Helmet cams

Drone cams

Mic'd up players all over the field

Never-before-seen access

Dual sky cams

In addition, football fans all around the world will be able to tune in for USFL games, with international broadcast rights spanning the globe. For the full list of international countries where USFL game will air, click here.

Looking for even more USFL content? Head over to the USFL section on the FOX Sports app and website for all the latest news, and make sure to follow the USFL and your favorite team — or teams! — while you're there.

Get more from United States Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.