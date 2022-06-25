United States Football League
USFL Playoffs: Philadelphia Stars-New Jersey Generals top plays USFL Playoffs: Philadelphia Stars-New Jersey Generals top plays
United States Football League

USFL Playoffs: Philadelphia Stars-New Jersey Generals top plays

23 mins ago

The USFL's inaugural postseason is underway Saturday on FOX with the North's top-seeded New Jersey Generals battling the No. 2 seed Philadelphia Stars in the semifinals at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio.

In the evening window, New Orleans, the No. 2 seed in the South, will face Birmingham, which earned the No. 1 seed by virtue of its 9-1 record, in the second and final semifinals matchup of these playoffs (8 p.m. ET).

Sun 12:00 AM
NBC
USFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
New Orleans Breakers
NO
Birmingham Stallions
BHAM

The winners will advance to play in the USFL Championship Game on Sunday, July 3 (7:30 p.m. ET, FOX). Tickets for the USFL playoffs and championship games are on sale at United States Football League (USFL) (hofvillage.com).

Here are the top plays from Saturday's first game.

Philadelphia Stars vs. New Jersey Generals

Philadelphia marched down the field in a hurry on the opening possession ending with a Luis Aguilar field goal to give the Stars the first lead of the game.

Stay tuned for more updates.

Get more from United States Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share story
USFL playoffs odds: How to bet, lines, picks
United States Football League

USFL playoffs odds: How to bet, lines, picks

45 mins ago
USFL Playoffs: Eight postseason players on NFL’s radar
United States Football League

USFL Playoffs: Eight postseason players on NFL’s radar

23 hours ago
USFL Awards 2022: Stars' Matt Colburn is Sportsman of the Year
United States Football League

USFL Awards 2022: Stars' Matt Colburn is Sportsman of the Year

1 day ago
USFL Playoffs odds: How pros are betting the big games
United States Football League

USFL Playoffs odds: How pros are betting the big games

1 day ago
USFL Awards 2022: Generals WR KaVontae Turpin named MVP
United States Football League

USFL Awards 2022: Generals WR KaVontae Turpin named MVP

2 days ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesNASCAR Cup Series Standings NASCAR StandingsMLB Standings MLB Standings2022 NFL Draft 2022 NFL DRAFTMLB Highlights MLB Highlights
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes