United States Football League USFL Pittsburgh Maulers Uniform Reveal: First look 34 mins ago

The Pittsburgh Maulers will be looking sharp when they take the field under head coach Kirby Wilson later this spring.

The Maulers, who will make their debut when the USFL begins its inaugural season in April, revealed their new-look uniforms on Thursday morning.

Here's a closer look at the home and away uniforms:

And a detailed view of the helmets:

The Maulers are one of eight teams in the new league, which will play all of its games in Birmingham, Alabama this season. The league begins play on April 16, with the teams split into two divisions, North and South. Each team will play a 10-game schedule, with teams in the same division playing each other twice and teams in the other division once.

The top two teams in each division will play against each other in the semifinals followed a week later by the championship game.

The Maulers will be coached by Wilson, who comes to the USFL with 24 seasons of experience as a running backs coach in the NFL with eight different franchises. He has also worked as an assistant at several colleges, including Wyoming , USC and Iowa State . Wilson played at Illinois after transferring from Pasadena City College. He also played two seasons in the Canadian Football League as a defensive back and kick returner for the Winnipeg Blue Bombers and Toronto Argonauts between 1983 and 1984.

The Maulers are just one of the eight teams to reveal their uniforms and helmets on Thursday, one every hour for eight hours. For a roundup of all the uniforms, click here.

