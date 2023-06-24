United States Football League
USFL North Division Championship live updates: Panthers, Maulers trade FGs early
United States Football League

USFL North Division Championship live updates: Panthers, Maulers trade FGs early

Updated Jun. 24, 2023 8:34 p.m. ET

The 2023 USFL regular season is in the books, and with that comes some highly anticipated postseason action.

On Saturday, the North Division takes center stage with a championship matchup between the Pittsburgh Maulers (4-6) and the Michigan Panthers (4-6) at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio (8 p.m. ET on NBC).

The Maulers clinched a playoff spot with their Week 10 win over New Jersey, eliminating the Generals in the process. The Panthers pulled off a Week 10 win over Philadelphia to grab the final playoff spot and eliminate the Stars.

The winner will take on the South Division champion — either the Birmingham Stallions (8-2) or the New Orleans Breakers (7-3) — in the title game on Saturday, July 1 at 8 p.m. ET in Canton, Ohio.

ADVERTISEMENT

Here are the top moments!

Michigan Panthers vs. Pittsburgh Maulers

Only need one hand

Michigan got inside the red zone on its opening possession thanks to a slick reception from running back Stevie Scott III

On third-and-10 at the Maulers' 35-yard line, quarterback E.J. Perry's pass was thrown a tad ahead of Scott, but the latter reeled it in with one hand and then evaded a series of tackle attempts for a 30-yard pickup. With that said, the Panthers later settled for a 23-yard field goal from kicker Cole Murphy.

3-pointer in return

Pittsburgh answered Michigan's 3-pointer with a field goal drive of their own, as kicker Chris Blewitt connected on a 45-yard field goal for the Maulers.

Stay tuned for updates!

Setting the stage

The top-ranked Maulers defense, which is allowing just 257.4 yards per game, will face a tough task against the E.J. Perry-led Panthers. Pittsburgh started the season 1-3 but went 3-3 down the stretch, finishing the regular season first in pass breakups (53) and takeaways (21), and second in points allowed (17.2) per contest.

Just like Pittsburgh, Michigan is led by its defense. The Panthers lead the USFL in forced fumbles (eight) and have 19 takeaways on the year. Star linebacker Frank Ginda led the league in combined tackles with 104, while teammate Breeland Speaks led the league in sacks with nine. Both earned All-USFL honors.

Turnovers will be key in this one. The Maulers turned it over a league-low 12 times during the regular season while the Panthers gave it up a league-high 17 times.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
United States Football League
Pittsburgh Maulers
Michigan Panthers
share
Get more from United States Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: West Virginia names Josh Eilert interim head coach after Bob Huggins' resignation

West Virginia names Josh Eilert interim head coach after Bob Huggins' resignation

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX BetUSFL USFL
Quick Links
NASCAR Schedule Image NASCAR ScheduleUSFL Schedule Image USFL Schedule2023 Concacaf Gold Cup Image 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup2023 NBA Draft Image 2023 NBA Draft2023 USFL Playoffs Image 2023 USFL Playoffs
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes