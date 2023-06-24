United States Football League USFL North Division Championship live updates: Panthers, Maulers trade FGs early Updated Jun. 24, 2023 8:34 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

The 2023 USFL regular season is in the books, and with that comes some highly anticipated postseason action.

On Saturday, the North Division takes center stage with a championship matchup between the Pittsburgh Maulers (4-6) and the Michigan Panthers (4-6) at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio (8 p.m. ET on NBC).

The Maulers clinched a playoff spot with their Week 10 win over New Jersey , eliminating the Generals in the process. The Panthers pulled off a Week 10 win over Philadelphia to grab the final playoff spot and eliminate the Stars.

The winner will take on the South Division champion — either the Birmingham Stallions (8-2) or the New Orleans Breakers (7-3) — in the title game on Saturday, July 1 at 8 p.m. ET in Canton, Ohio.

Here are the top moments!

Michigan Panthers vs. Pittsburgh Maulers

Only need one hand

Michigan got inside the red zone on its opening possession thanks to a slick reception from running back Stevie Scott III.

On third-and-10 at the Maulers' 35-yard line, quarterback E.J. Perry's pass was thrown a tad ahead of Scott, but the latter reeled it in with one hand and then evaded a series of tackle attempts for a 30-yard pickup. With that said, the Panthers later settled for a 23-yard field goal from kicker Cole Murphy.

3-pointer in return

Pittsburgh answered Michigan's 3-pointer with a field goal drive of their own, as kicker Chris Blewitt connected on a 45-yard field goal for the Maulers.

Stay tuned for updates!

Setting the stage

The top-ranked Maulers defense, which is allowing just 257.4 yards per game, will face a tough task against the E.J. Perry -led Panthers. Pittsburgh started the season 1-3 but went 3-3 down the stretch, finishing the regular season first in pass breakups (53) and takeaways (21), and second in points allowed (17.2) per contest.

Just like Pittsburgh, Michigan is led by its defense. The Panthers lead the USFL in forced fumbles (eight) and have 19 takeaways on the year. Star linebacker Frank Ginda led the league in combined tackles with 104, while teammate Breeland Speaks led the league in sacks with nine. Both earned All-USFL honors.

Turnovers will be key in this one. The Maulers turned it over a league-low 12 times during the regular season while the Panthers gave it up a league-high 17 times.

