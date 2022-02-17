USFL New Jersey Generals Uniform Reveal: First look at jerseys, helmets

United States Football League
1 hour ago

The New Jersey Generals will be looking sharp when they take the field under head coach Mike Riley later this spring.

The Generals, who will make their debut when the USFL begins its inaugural season in April, revealed their new-look uniforms, jerseys and helmets on Thursday.

Here's a closer look at the home and away uniforms:

And a detailed view of the helmets:

The Generals are one of eight teams in the new league, which will play all of its games in Birmingham, Alabama this season. The league begins play on April 16, with the teams split into two divisions, North and South. Each team will play a 10-game schedule, with teams in the same division playing each other twice and teams in the other division once. 

The top two teams in each division will play against each other in the semifinals followed a week later by the championship game.

Related: Everything you need to know about the USFL

The Generals will be coached by Riley, who boasts 27 years of coaching experience (10 in the NFL and 17 in college), including stints at the helm of Oregon State (1997-98, 2003-14) and Nebraska (2015-17), as well as serving as head coach of the then-San Diego Chargers (1999-2001).

"I’m excited personally to coach people at this level because I find them to be very hungry," Riley said. "Almost all of them had really successful high school careers and college careers, and they get into a league like this because they love to play, and they want to get better. That combination right there is one idea in general that just makes it really fun to coach."

The Generals are just one of the eight teams to reveal their uniforms and helmets on Thursday, one every hour for eight hours. For a roundup of all the uniforms, click here. And to get your official New Jersey Generals merchandise, head over to Shop USFL!

