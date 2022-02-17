United States Football League USFL Michigan Panthers Uniform Reveal: First look at jerseys, helmets 12 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The Michigan Panthers will be looking sharp when they take the field under head coach Jeff Fisher later this spring.

The Panthers, who will make their debut when the USFL begins its inaugural season in April, revealed their new-look uniforms, jerseys and helmets on Thursday.

Here's a closer look at the home and away uniforms:

And a detailed view of the helmets:

The Panthers are one of eight teams in the new league, which will play all of its games in Birmingham, Alabama this season. The league begins play on April 16, with the teams split into two divisions, North and South. Each team will play a 10-game schedule, with teams in the same division playing each other twice and teams in the other division once.

The top two teams in each division will play against each other in the semifinals followed a week later by the championship game.

Related: Everything you need to know about the USFL

The Panthers will be coached by Fisher, who spent 30 years as a position coach, coordinator and head coach in the NFL, and began his coaching career in 1986 with the Philadelphia Eagles as an assistant under head coach Buddy Ryan. He became head coach of the Houston Oilers 10 games into the 1994 season and remained with the Houston/Tennessee franchise through the 2010 season.

Fisher went 142-120 in 17 years with the Oilers/Titans, with six playoff appearances, three division titles, two AFC Championship games and a trip to Super Bowl XXXIV. In 2012, he was named head coach of the St. Louis Rams, serving through Week 14 of the 2016 season, the team's first after moving back to Los Angeles.

The Panthers are just one of the eight teams to reveal their uniforms and helmets on Thursday, one every hour for eight hours. For a roundup of all the uniforms, click here. And to get your official Michigan Panthers merchandise, head over to Shop USFL!

Get more from United States Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.