Ex-USFL linebacker Christian Sam signs deal with Cowboys

1 hour ago

All the hard work Christian Sam put in during the inaugural USFL season has paid off: The former New Orleans Breakers linebacker has signed a contract with the Dallas Cowboys.

The Cowboys announced the move on their website on Friday, saying that linebacker Devante Bond was placed on injured reserve with a knee injury to make room for Sam.

Sam, a native of Allen, Texas, was drafted in the sixth round out of Arizona State by the New England Patriots in 2018 and was on injured reserve during their Super Bowl season. He has yet to play a regular-season NFL game, having been on various practice squads since.

Sam played in nine games for the Breakers, notching 54 total tackles, eight tackles for loss and an interception. New Orleans went 6-4 in the regular season, finishing second in the South Division to qualify for the playoffs.

The Breakers lost 31-17 in the semifinals to eventual champion Birmingham.

