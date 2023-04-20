United States Football League
USFL inside the drive: How Breakers rallied for dramatic win
United States Football League

USFL inside the drive: How Breakers rallied for dramatic win

Updated Apr. 20, 2023 6:25 p.m. ET

The New Orleans Breakers pulled off a dramatic victory over the Pittsburgh Maulers on Sunday, building a lead, surrendering that lead, then rallying in the final seconds to secure a 22-15 win.

New Orleans quarterback McLeod Bethel-Thompson led the way, and receiver Sage Surratt was also a key figure in the final drive, with Anthony Jones ultimately coming up with the game-winning catch.

To see how it all went down, take a look at "Inside the Drive," a highlight video featuring mic'd up coaches and players.

Go ‘Inside the Drive’ of Breakers' victory

Go ‘Inside the Drive’ of Breakers' victory
Check out this exclusive, all-access footage of the New Orleans Breakers' game-winning drive against the Pittsburgh Maulers in Week 1.

[Emotional win for Breakers' veteran QB, first-time head coach in season opener]

More on the USFL from FOX Sports:

ADVERTISEMENT
share
Get more from United States Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Clippers' Kawhi Leonard out for Game 3 with knee injury
Clippers' Kawhi Leonard out for Game 3 with knee injury
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBWorld Baseball Classic World Baseball ClassicUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
NASCAR Schedule Image NASCAR ScheduleMarch Madness Schedule 2023 Image March Madness ScheduleUSFL Schedule Image USFL ScheduleNCAA Tournament Bracket Image NCAA Tournament Bracket2023 NFL Draft Image 2023 NFL DraftNBA MVP Race Image NBA MVP RaceNBA Playoff Picture Image NBA Playoff Picture
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes