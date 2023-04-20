United States Football League USFL inside the drive: How Breakers rallied for dramatic win Updated Apr. 20, 2023 6:25 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

The New Orleans Breakers pulled off a dramatic victory over the Pittsburgh Maulers on Sunday, building a lead, surrendering that lead, then rallying in the final seconds to secure a 22-15 win.

New Orleans quarterback McLeod Bethel-Thompson led the way, and receiver Sage Surratt was also a key figure in the final drive, with Anthony Jones ultimately coming up with the game-winning catch.

To see how it all went down, take a look at "Inside the Drive," a highlight video featuring mic'd up coaches and players.

Go ‘Inside the Drive’ of Breakers' victory Check out this exclusive, all-access footage of the New Orleans Breakers' game-winning drive against the Pittsburgh Maulers in Week 1.

[Emotional win for Breakers' veteran QB, first-time head coach in season opener]

More on the USFL from FOX Sports:

ADVERTISEMENT

share