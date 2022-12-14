United States Football League
USFL hires Dr. Jim Ellis as Chief Medical Officer
United States Football League

USFL hires Dr. Jim Ellis as Chief Medical Officer

2 hours ago

The USFL on Wednesday announced Dr. Jim Ellis as its first Chief Medical Officer, strengthening the league’s commitment to provide best-in-class care for its world-class athletes. 

Dr. Ellis will lead USFL Player Health and Safety, including identifying and structuring new medical partnerships in current and future USFL cities. He will collaborate closely with team coaches, general managers, and athletic training staffs, as well as with already established expert medical advisors and partners across the league.

"This is a touchdown hire for the USFL and our players," said Brian Woods, President of Football Operations. "One of the USFL’s most important success stories during our inaugural season was the comprehensive medical care our players received. Dr. Ellis becoming the USFL’s first-ever Chief Medical Officer will help us expand and surpass our already high standards for player health and safety as we head into Season 2."

Dr. Ellis joins the USFL from the NFL, where he continues as the Emergency Preparedness Consultant for NFL Player Health and Safety. These current responsibilities include overseeing the Airway Management Physicians, Visiting Team Medical Liaisons, and Emergency Action Plan programs. Dr. Ellis coordinates team medical care at NFL events, including the Super Bowl, Pro Bowl, and the International Series Games in Germany, London, and Mexico City.

Dr. Ellis supported numerous sports programs throughout his distinguished career. Starting in the early 1990s, he was the medical director for Atlanta Motor Speedway and the LPGA Chick-fil-A tournament in Atlanta. During the 1996 Atlanta Olympic Games, he was the Olympic Stadium Venue Medical Officer and Co-Chairman of the Olympic Medical Support Group. In 1999, he helped facilitate player medical care for the FIFA Women’s World Cup that was hosted across the United States. He was a senior consultant with Medical Sports Group that coordinated team medical care for the NFL at the Super Bowl for more than 25 years. He worked 13 seasons as the emergency physician/associate team physician for the Atlanta Falcons and was a member of the NFL Team Physicians Society. He also served as the Chief Medical Advisor to Augusta National Golf Club for the 2020 and 2021 Masters Tournaments.

He received his undergraduate degree from the University of North Carolina, his medical degree from Louisiana State University, and completed an Emergency Medicine Residency at Charity Hospital in New Orleans. After residency, Dr. Ellis co-founded Pinnacle Emergency Consultants, a private emergency physician group, which grew to become one of the largest private practice single specialty groups in Georgia at that time. His most recent clinical and administrative duties were with Prisma Health (formerly Greenville Health System) where he served in various leadership roles including Medical Director of the Urgent Care, Medical Director of University Medical Group, President of Prisma Health Medical Group, Vice President of Clinical Affairs and Chief of Staff to the system President. His academic appointment was Associate Professor of Clinical Emergency Medicine at the University of South Carolina School of Medicine and faculty with the Steadman Hawkins Primary Care Sports Medicine Fellowship Program. He also previously served as the Co-Chair of the Spine Injury in Sport Group, sponsored by the NATA, NCAA, and NFL.

"Dr. Ellis’ extensive experience caring for athletes from a wide array of sports and his academic background emphasizes the USFL’s top priority, the health and safety of our players. It makes him the perfect choice for this critical position," said Daryl Johnston, Executive Vice President of Football Operations. "The USFL is focused on building a player-centric football league and I’m honored to welcome Dr. Ellis to the USFL Family. It’s another exciting addition to our league as we prepare for our second season."

USFL Season 2 kicks off April 15, 2023.

Top stories from FOX Sports:

Get more from United States Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
share
College football coaching carousel: Purdue hires Ryan Walters
College Football

College football coaching carousel: Purdue hires Ryan Walters

1 day ago
USFL announces Ryan Jones as New Orleans Breakers general manager
United States Football League

USFL announces Ryan Jones as New Orleans Breakers general manager

December 6
'We’re Home': Pro football returns to Memphis with iconic USFL Showboats
United States Football League

'We’re Home': Pro football returns to Memphis with iconic USFL Showboats

November 15
USFL, Birmingham Stallions announce April 15 Kickoff Game for Season 2
United States Football League

USFL, Birmingham Stallions announce April 15 Kickoff Game for Season 2

November 14
USFL hires John DeFilippo as New Orleans Breakers head coach
United States Football League

USFL hires John DeFilippo as New Orleans Breakers head coach

November 10
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesCollege Football Polls Image College Football PollsFIFA World Cup Schedule Image FIFA World Cup ScheduleCollege Basketball Polls Image College Basketball PollsFIFA World Cup Odds Image FIFA World Cup OddsNFL Player News NFL Player News
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes