USFL Draft 2022: New Orleans Breakers take QB Kyle Sloter

With the eight pick of the 2022 USFL Draft on Tuesday, the New Orleans Breakers selected quarterback Kyle Sloter from Northern Colorado.

In the inaugural draft's unique format, each round is dedicated solely to one position group, and the first round featured only quarterbacks. The Breakers selected Sloter from the available passers.

Here's a look at Scott's background and a detailed scouting report from FOX Sports Draft Analyst Rob Rang:

Background: The athletic Sloter’s ability to play multiple positions caused many college teams to view him at positions other than quarterback, so he signed with Southern Miss — one of two programs (along with Tulane) to offer him a scholarship at the position out of high school. Despite the promise to play him at QB, Sloter was moved to receiver shortly thereafter, prompting his transfer to Northern Colorado, where, again, he saw action at just about every offensive "skill" position except quarterback.

Injuries to teammates over the first two games of his senior year, however, caused the Bears to give the 6-5, 211-pound Sloter a chance at QB, and he excelled. Sloter completed 62% of his passes for 2,656 yards and 29 touchdowns against just 10 interceptions, prompting the Denver Broncos to sign him in 2017.

Despite completing 31 of 43 passes for 413 yards and three scores (with no interceptions) over the preseason, he was released by Denver. Sloter, 28, has since spent time with the Minnesota Vikings, Arizona Cardinals, Detroit Lions, Chicago Bears and Las Vegas Raiders prior to the Breakers making him their top pick Tuesday.

Scouting Report: Rare size and speed combination for a quarterback with the acceleration to be a true dual-threat defenses must account for. Creative passer who has the ability to throw off-platform, dropping his arm slot and changing up speeds, as he sees it necessary.

Can really let it rip when he wants to do so, firing frozen ropes past defenders on slants, deep outs and other routes requiring sharp, sudden cuts by receivers. Throws deep passes with the high trajectory that allows his receivers to easily track and run under them.

Has played for a variety of NFL teams and has proven a consistent preseason standout in virtually every stop. Tough and highly competitive.

