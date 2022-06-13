United States Football League USFL 2022 odds: Title lines for the inaugural season 32 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

With the USFL inaugural regular season coming to a close, gamblers are looking at which team will win the inaugural championship.

The four playoff berths have been wrapped up, so let's take a look at the odds to win the USFL title.

The Birmingham Stallions started the USFL season at +700 but after an 8-0 start (currently 8-1), they are the betting favorites to win the title at +200 (bet $10 to win $30 total), down from the +160 before losing to the Houston Gamblers.

The big mover odds-wise are the New Jersey Generals at +210 (bet $10 to win $31 total) after being at +320 earlier.

Here is a look at every team's title odds heading into Week 10 (with all odds via FOX Bet).

Here are the pairings for the USFL semifinals Saturday in Canton, Ohio:

Philadelphia Stars vs. New Jersey Generals, 3 p.m. ET, FOX

New Orleans Breakers vs. Birmingham Stallions, 8 p.m. ET, NBC

The championship game will be at 7:30 p.m. ET July 3 in Canton (FOX).

ODDS FOR EVERY TEAM TO WIN THE USFL CHAMPIONSHIP *

Birmingham Stallions: +200 (bet $10 to win $30 total)

New Jersey Generals: +210 (bet $10 to win $31 total)

New Orleans Breakers: +300 (bet $10 to win $40 total)

Philadelphia Stars: +333 (bet $10 to win $43.30 total)

*Odds as of 6/13/2022; x = eliminated from playoffs

The USFL began preparation for its inaugural season with a two-day draft in February and then a supplemental draft in March. All eight teams are filled with star power and depth from Division I college football powerhouses like Georgia and Ohio State and with NFL talent from teams like the Las Vegas Raiders and Denver Broncos.

All regular-season games will take place in Birmingham, Ala.

The season started on April 16 and lasts 12 weeks into June, including two weeks for playoffs.

