United Football League reveals eight team markets and head coaches for 2024

Updated Jan. 1, 2024 12:44 p.m. ET

The United Football League (the "UFL"), the new premier spring football league born from the merger of the USFL and XFL, was announced on New Year's Eve

On New Year's Day, the league revealed the eight teams that will compete in its inaugural season, as well as the coaches who will lead each franchise.

The UFL season begins on March 30 with a matchup between the Birmingham Stallions and the Arlington Renegades, last year's champions of the USFL and XFL, respectively.

Those teams will be joined by six others and sorted into two conferences — the USFL Conference and the XFL Conference.

The teams are as follows.

USFL Conference

  • Birmingham Stallions
  • Houston Roughnecks
  • Memphis Showboats
  • Michigan Panthers

XFL Conference

  • Arlington Renegades
  • D.C. Defenders
  • San Antonio Brahmas
  • St. Louis Battlehawks

Houston was the one overlapping market between the USFL and XFL, and it was one of the strongest markets for both leagues. As a result, the USFL’s Houston Gamblers have been rebranded as the Houston Roughnecks. 

Players will report to training camp on Saturday, Feb. 24 in Arlington, Texas.

The head coaches for the 2024 season include familiar names from both the USLF and XFL. Collectively, they bring decades of coaching and playing experience, a passion for the game and a commitment to expanding opportunities for players. 

The coaches are:

  • Skip Holtz (Stallions)
  • Bob Stoops (Renegades)
  • Curtis Johnson (Roughnecks)
  • Reggie Barlow (Defenders)
  • John DeFilippo (Showboats)
  • Wade Phillips (Brahmas)
  • Mike Nolan (Panthers)
  • Anthony Becht (Battlehawks)

Monday's news was revealed in an announcement by Dany Garcia and Dwayne Johnson on ESPN’s College GameDay.

For more information on the UFL, go to TheUFL.com.

