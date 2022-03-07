United States Football League Pittsburgh Maulers' 2022 USFL schedule: Three things to know 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The Pittsburgh Maulers' full schedule for the 2022 USFL season was released Monday.

The Maulers, coached by Kirby Wilson, open their season against the Tampa Bay Bandits as the final game of a tripleheader on Sunday, April 17, at Protective Stadium.

Tickets for all USFL regular-season games drop at 7 p.m. ET Monday and can be purchased directly at theUSFL.com. Adult general admission tickets are $10, and each ticketed adult can receive up to three free tickets for children under the age of 15.

Here's a look at Pittsburgh's 10 regular-season games, which will be played in Birmingham, Alabama, for the inaugural season:

Week 1: vs. Tampa Bay Bandits, 8 p.m. ET April 17

Week 2: at Philadelphia Stars, noon ET April 23

Week 3 (April 30-May 1): at Michigan Panthers

Week 4 (May 6-8): vs. New Jersey Generals

Week 5 (May 13-15): at Houston Gamblers

Week 6 (May 21-22): at New Orleans Breakers

Week 7 (May 28-29): vs. Birmingham Stallions

Week 8 (June 3-5): at New Jersey Generals

Week 9 (June 11-12): vs. Philadelphia Stars

Week 10 (June 18-19): vs. Michigan Panthers

Here are three things to know about Pittsburgh's schedule:

1. The Maulers’ season opener will be Kirby Wilson’s first game as a head coach at any level. Wilson boasts decades of experience at the NFL level, having worked as a running backs coach in the league for 23 seasons. You can bet he'll be ready to impress in his first head role.

Daryl Johnston: Kirby Wilson will go "above and beyond" The USFL's Daryl Johnston joins RJ Young to discuss the wisdom that Pittsburgh's Kirby Wilson will bring to his first head coaching role.

2. In the Maulers’ matchup against Tampa Bay, Pittsburgh center Nico Falah and cornerback Ajene Harris will face off against their former USC teammates in Bandits guard Damien Mama and tight end De’Quan Hampton.

3. If the Maulers are going to make a run in the North Division, the final three weeks will be critical, with divisional games at New Jersey and vs. Philadelphia and Michigan.

RJ Young's game to watch: Maulers vs. Generals, Week 4 and Week 8

On Day 2 of the USFL Draft, Generals coach Mike Riley burst through the door of the conference room leading to the Maulers’ draft room. He hung in the doorway for just a moment before teasing Pittsburgh coach Kirby Wilson for "stealing" former San Jose State wide receiver Bailey Gaither with the fifth pick in the 14th round.

Before the draft was over, the Maulers selected four players who played at San Jose State: quarterback Josh Love, wide receiver Tre Walker, defensive tackle Boogie Roberts and Gaither.

Riley poked his head in one last time after Roberts came off the board in the 25th round to poke Wilson. "All the San Jose State guys?" he said. "All the guys I wanted? Come on, Kirby."

Wilson jokingly commiserated with Riley and then told FOX Sports how much he admires Riley. Riley was Wilson’s first professional coach when they were both members of the CFL’s Winnipeg Jets.

The Week 4 game between the Maulers and Generals will be Wilson’s first opportunity to face Riley as a head coach.

Get more from United States Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.