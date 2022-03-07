United States Football League New Jersey Generals' 2022 USFL schedule: Three things to know 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The New Jersey Generals' full schedule for the 2022 USFL season was released Monday.

The Generals, coached by Mike Riley, open against the Birmingham Stallions in the first game of the inaugural USFL campaign at 7:30 p.m. ET April 16. The game will be nationally televised by FOX, NBC and Peacock.

Tickets for all USFL regular-season games drop at 7 p.m. ET Monday and can be purchased directly at theUSFL.com. Adult general admission tickets are $10, and each ticketed adult can receive up to three free tickets for children under the age of 15.

Here's a look at New Jersey's 10 regular-season games, which will be played in Birmingham, Alabama, for the inaugural season:

Week 1: at Birmingham Stallions, 7:30 p.m. ET April 16

Week 2: vs. Michigan Panthers, 8 pm. ET April 22

Week 3 (April 30-May 1): at Philadelphia Stars

Week 4 (May 6-8): at Pittsburgh Maulers

Week 5 (May 13-15): vs. New Orleans Breakers

Week 6 (May 21-22): vs. Houston Gamblers

Week 7 (May 28-29): at Tampa Bay Bandits

Week 8 (June 3-5): vs. Pittsburgh Maulers

Week 9 (June 11-12): at Michigan Panthers

Week 10 (June 18-19): vs. Philadelphia Stars

Here are three things to know about New Jersey's 2022 schedule:

1. The Generals’ opener against the Stallions will be the first game of the USFL’s inaugural 2022 season and will be simulcast on FOX, NBC and Peacock. That will make it the first sporting event to be broadcast on competing TV networks since Super Bowl I.

2. New Jersey linebacker Chris Orr will face the task of stopping one of his former Wisconsin teammates when he matches up against Maulers running back Garret Groshek. The two were Badgers from 2017 to '19.

3. In the Generals’ matchup against Birmingham, Riley will have to devise a game plan to stop Stallions receiver Victor Bolden Jr., who was the leading receiver (798 receiving yards) for Riley’s 2014 Oregon State team.

Why Mike Riley will take QB Ben Holmes to the next level The USFL's Daryl Johnston joins RJ Young to discuss Mike Riley’s coaching past, why he's a great fit for the USFL, and why he'll take Generals QB Ben Holmes to the next level.

RJ Young's games to watch: Generals vs. Maulers, Week 4 and Week 8

On Day 2 of the USFL Draft, Generals coach Mike Riley burst through the door of the conference room leading to the Maulers’ draft room. He hung in the doorway for just a moment before teasing Pittsburgh coach Kirby Wilson for "stealing" former San Jose State wide receiver Bailey Gaither with the fifth pick in the 14th round.

Before the draft was over, the Maulers selected four players who played at San Jose State: quarterback Josh Love, wide receiver Tre Walker, defensive tackle Boogie Roberts and Gaither.

Riley poked his head in one last time after Roberts came off the board in the 25th round to poke Wilson. "All the San Jose State guys?" he said. "All the guys I wanted? Come on, Kirby."

Wilson jokingly commiserated with Riley and then told FOX Sports how much he admires Riley. Riley was Wilson’s first professional coach when they were both members of the CFL’s Winnipeg Jets.

