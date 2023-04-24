Michigan Panthers get visit from Dale Brown, the Detroit self-defense guru
The Michigan Panthers are the surprise early success story of the 2023 USFL season, as their 2-0 start already matches the Panthers' win total from the entirety of last year.
Sure, that success can be credited to a revitalized defense under new head coach Mike Nolan or the fearless swagger of running back Reggie Corbin, whose two late touchdowns sealed the Panthers' win over the Philadelphia Stars on Sunday.
Panthers answer Reggie Corbin's call, ride hard-charging back over Stars
But the Panthers have another secret weapon from their own backyard — Detroit-based viral self-defense guru Dale Brown.
Yes, this guy:
Brown recently visited the Panthers and led the team in some of his patented self-defense tactics from Detroit Urban Survival Training (D.U.S.T.), wearing his full custom D.U.S.T uniform.
Brown went viral around the beginning of 2022 for his videos teaching those tactics, complete with his uber-serious nature and over-the-top motions. The internet has divided been about whether Brown's tactics could actually work in real-life self-defense scenarios, but given the start that the Panthers are off to this season, there may be something to the moves' effectiveness on the football field.
