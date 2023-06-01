United States Football League Best USFL Week 7 mic'd up moments: Case Cookus loses his wedding ring Published Jun. 1, 2023 3:41 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Week 7 of the USFL season didn't lack excitement as all four games were decided by one score.

In an already competitive league, the South Division is a gauntlet, with a three-way tie between the Memphis Showboats, New Orleans Breakers, and Houston Gamblers, all sitting at 4-3 on the season, while the Birmingham Stallions sit atop the division with a 5-2 record. The Philadelphia Stars are in first place in the North Division.

The drama from Week 7 brought us some unforgettable mic'd up moments.

During the Breakers-Stallions game, New Orleans linebacker Vontae Diggs brought down Birmingham's CJ Marable and rubbed it in by saying, "You're not faster than me. Stop trying!"

New Orleans running back Wes Hills rushed for 77 yards on 20 carries and had a lot to say about it. "Good tackle 3-6, because I was out of the gate," Hills shouted to Stallions safety Nate Holley, who saved a potential big run.

Marable and Holley ultimately got the best of Diggs and Hills as the Stallions topped the Breakers to stay in control of the South, 24-20.

Case Cookus and the Stars beat the Pittsburgh Maulers, 37-31, thanks a standout performance from the Philadelphia QB, who completed 18 of 30 passes for 235 yards and two touchdowns. However, it wasn't all good for the 6-foot-4 QB, who lost his wedding ring mid-game.

"Oh, I lost my ring, dude. My wife's going to be pissed," Cookus said.

The Stars QB quickly turned to the nearest on-field camera and made sure to relay a message to clear things up with his wife, Tyler Carr Cookus.

"Tell my wife that I lost my wedding ring, but I have another one."

Cookus' message apparently got through to his wife, who later took to Twitter to let everyone know that it wasn't his metal ring and that she was sending him a replacement set from Amazon.

